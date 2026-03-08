File Explorer could be getting a minor design refresh in the next Windows 11 release, where the address and search bar will have rounded corners, similar to the Settings app. Moreover, Microsoft has confirmed it’s aware of white flashes in File Explorer when it’s set to open ‘This PC,’ not ‘Home’ in dark theme.

Windows 11’s File Explorer isn’t exactly the best file manager we have had on Windows. There are rough edges, including a bug that causes certain areas of File Explorer to load more slowly than usual. Performance concerns are so bad that Microsoft is resorting to preloading File Explorer in the background.

But that’s a different story. File Explorer also has design consistency issues. We have light-themed pop-ups when the system is using dark theme, and some elements don’t respect the system-wide rounded corners.

As spotted by Phantomofearth on X, File Explorer’s address and search bar could soon have rounded corners.

This feature has been in the preview builds for a while now, but nobody noticed it because it’s disabled by default, and we don’t know when rounded corners will begin rolling out widely.

Microsoft admits File Explorer “This PC” white flashes

In November 2025, Microsoft rolled out the much-awaited dark mode for File Explorer dialogs, covering copy, delete, and other file operation dialogs. This change shipped in Windows 11 KB5070311, but the catch is that it also broke the existing dark mode implementation in File Explorer.

Microsoft acknowledged complaints that File Explorer “might briefly display a blank white screen before loading files and folders,” and it affected Home, Gallery, and other places. A cumulative update later patched these issues, and white flashes mostly disappeared, but it continued to affect ‘This PC.’

That means that if your File Explorer’s default home tab is set to “This PC,” you’ll still see white flashes. The issue has been hanging around for five months at this point, and it’s the first time Microsoft has acknowledged it.

In the release notes of Build 26220.7961, which is for beta testers in the Insider Program, Microsoft admitted the File Explorer white flashes and confirmed a fix is now being rolled out.

“Removed white flash when launching new File Explorer windows or tabs when File Explorer was set to open to This PC. Also removed white flashes when resizing elements of File Explorer,” Microsoft noted.

File Explorer white flashes have been fixed for Insiders, and it’s only a matter of time until it rolls out to everyone in the production channel.

In addition, Microsoft is making it easier to change themes in Windows 11 from Quick Settings, and it will also allow you to unpin items in Quick Settings.

It’s all part of Microsoft’s greater plan to improve Windows 11. However, the company needs to hurry up because its reputation is at an all-time low.

