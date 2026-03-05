Microsoft’s enshittification of Windows 11 got so bad in 2025 that hating on the company and its products became the new cool thing to do on social media. Though the company is responsible for most of it, spreading fake rumours about a supposedly AI-focused, subscription-based Windows 12 coming in 2026 doesn’t fix the issue.

The fact is that Microsoft is not releasing Windows 12 in 2026, and there is no credible evidence that the company is preparing a subscription-based version of Windows either. And since Windows 12 doesn’t exist as of now, claims about it having AI as the foundation, with a minimum 40 TOPS NPU, are pure speculation, or rather, I say “hallucination”.

Much of the discussion traces back to articles published on some AI-generated forums’ content and tech publications.

Our investigation found that multiple AI-driven websites were referencing one another as sources, creating a loop of AI hallucinations that made fabricated claims appear credible.

Either way, the damage was already done as the story got pushed into Reddit, where, as expected, users clouded the comments section with their long-standing aversion towards Microsoft.

Interestingly, those Reddit threads and posts on X also became “sources” for AI tools, which increased the models’ confidence and caused the hallucinations to spread further.

The Windows 12 rumour is built on old leaks and outdated concepts, probably by AI

The rumor describes Hudson Valley as an upcoming Windows 12 release. In reality, Hudson Valley was the internal codename for Windows 11 version 24H2, which has already shipped. And as you already know, 24H2 looks nothing like the redesign described in the rumor, and none of the supposed UI changes or architectural shifts ever appeared.

The supposed “leaks” also mention CorePC, which was a concept discussed in actual leaks several years ago. CorePC was to be a modular Windows architecture that could separate system components, improve update reliability, and scale the OS for different device categories. However, despite years of speculation, CorePC has never appeared publicly. As things stand today, there is no evidence that CorePC is part of Microsoft’s current Windows roadmap.

Another familiar talking point in the rumor is the idea that Windows 12 could become subscription-based. Back in 2023, some internal references to subscription status flags had people concerned that Microsoft might move Windows to a recurring payment model.

However, later we found those internal flags referred to a cloud-based service for enterprises, not an actual OS for consumers.

Then, the so-called “new” interface in Windows 12 leak talks of a floating taskbar with rounded corners, system indicators moved to the top-right corner, and a large search bar centered at the top of the screen. These descriptions are actually identical to a concept interface Microsoft showed internally and during Ignite 2022, which leaked online at the time.

That design prototype never shipped and has not appeared in any modern Windows builds.

Windows enthusiast phantomofearth noted that the rumor “reads like it’s straight out of 2023 when Panos [Panay] was around.” The references to Hudson Valley, CorePC, and subscription-based OS were all happening several years ago.

The story is that at one point during the Panos Panay era, there were internal plans to ship a new Windows generation around 2024. But after leadership changes inside Microsoft’s Windows division, that direction was scrapped, and the work ultimately became Windows 11 version 24H2 instead.

Despite these inconsistencies, the rumor still spread widely online, mostly due to the non-existent trust that users have in Microsoft.

When will Windows 12 actually launch?

With the rumor debunked, the obvious question is, will Microsoft release Windows 12 anytime soon? Well, the answer is almost certainly not in 2026.

The company’s focus right now is on fixing Windows 11 itself. Internally, the priority appears to be addressing long-standing complaints about performance, reliability, and the AI overload.

The next major version on the roadmap is Windows 11 26H2, which will follow earlier platform work already underway. Note that Windows 11 26H1 was for enabling improvements for ARM devices, specifically the Snapdragon X2 series.

Even if Microsoft eventually decides to move forward with a new Windows generation, it is unlikely to happen soon. A Windows 12 release would not arrive before 2027 at the earliest, and it almost certainly would not resemble the AI-heavy redesign described in the viral rumor.

Ironically, the reason the rumor spread so quickly says a lot about the current state of the Windows ecosystem. Microsoft’s aggressive AI push, controversial features like Recall, and the perception that the company prioritizes Copilot over everything have eroded user trust.

When a rumor suggested Windows could become subscription-based or radically redesigned with AI running the show, many people just assumed the worst.

With Windows 10 support ended, millions of users have reluctantly moved to Windows 11. At the same time, competition is heating up with Apple’s newly introduced $599 MacBook Neo. Windows and PC manufacturers could face serious pressure unless Microsoft improves the Windows experience and regains at least some of the trust that has eroded.

The real challenge for Microsoft isn’t launching a new version of Windows. It’s rebuilding confidence in the one people are already using.

As things stand, it would be unwise of Microsoft to launch Windows 12, or any major feature update to the existing Windows 11, unless it’s one that fixes the OS from the ground up.

