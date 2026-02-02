If you’re currently on Windows 11 25H2 or 24H2, you’ll be getting Windows 11 26H2 later this year, likely around October 2026. There’s also “Windows 11 26H1,” but it’s only meant for new Snapdragon X2 and possibly other ARM CPUs. Microsoft has clearly said that version 26H1 is only for new silicon/CPUs, and version 25H2 is the latest version for now.

“26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon. There is no action required from customers,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post dated November 7, 2025.

At that point, Microsoft also confirmed “25H2 remains the primary place for new features,” and there were no plans to release more than one feature update in a year.

“Windows 11 continues to have an annual feature update cadence, with releases in the second half of the calendar year,” the company said.

This still stands true. While both Windows 11 26H1 and 26H2 are real, they’re not the same thing. Version 26H1 is specifically for new Snapdragon X2 chips, as it includes platform changes (performance or scheduler optimization for new ARM chips). On the other hand, Windows 11 26H2 is for all non-ARM PCs, including existing and upcoming PCs.

Windows 11 26H2 confirmed

Now, on January 27, 2026, Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 Build 26300.7674, which is a significant jump in the build number and likely signals a new Windows release (not a cumulative update). In fact, Microsoft made that quite obvious by confirming it’s testing “behind-the-scenes platform changes” for Windows Insiders.

If you’re part of the Windows Insider Program and use Build 26300.7674 or newer (in the 26300 series), open the Windows Update history page. Then, go to uninstall updates, and you’ll notice references to Windows 11 26H2 “enablement package.” I’ve captured a screenshot of the page if you don’t have the build installed:

This is the first time we’re seeing references to “26H2,” as all support documents only mention “26H1” or “25H2.”

At the moment, the Windows 11 26H2 reference does not show up in Settings > System > About or Winver (via Windows Run). But that will likely change as newer builds roll out.

Also, the Windows Update page describes Build 26300.7674 as an “enablement” package for Windows 11 26H2. An enablement package usually means it’ll be a minor release, but it’s probably still too early to decide. Also, an enablement package release does not necessarily mean Windows won’t get new features in 2026.

For example, Windows 11 25H2 was also an enablement package update for version 24H2, but last year, Microsoft still shipped some major changes, including new colorful battery icons, a new Start menu, and, of course, Copilot-related improvements.

2026 is going to be a big year for Windows 11

Copilot inside File Explorer

One of the most notable and probably controversial changes could be Copilot in File Explorer.

As Windows Latest previously reported, Microsoft is testing “Copilot” chat inside File Explorer. Right now, File Explorer has “Ask Copilot” in the context menu, which only sends your files or images to Copilot.

When Copilot rolls out inside File Explorer, you’ll be able to interact with Microsoft’s AI in the side pane, similar to how you can preview files. That means Copilot will appear on the right side, and you’ll be able to switch between Details, Preview, and Copilot panes. However, the feature is going to be optional, so if you don’t like it, you don’t have to use it.

Copilot on the taskbar

The second biggest change is a new Windows Search experience powered by Copilot, called “Ask Copilot.”

I’ve already tested Ask Copilot in preview builds, and it’s actually better than the existing Windows Search UI. While it’s based on the same Windows Search index, it’s less cluttered and feels smoother.

Ask Copilot on the taskbar is also going to be an optional feature, and it won’t be turned on by default.

When you turn it on, Copilot replaces the Windows Search UI.

Agenda View is coming to the Windows 11 notifications center

Windows 10’s Agenda view is being added back to the notifications center, and it’ll include Copilot integration, but the overall experience will be more or less the same. You’ll be able to directly view Outlook agendas in the Windows 11 notifications center.

However, unlike Windows 10’s Agenda View, Windows 11’s implementation is going to be WebView2-based.

That does not necessarily mean a bad experience, but Windows Latest confirmed that Agenda View, when used or opened, adds another 100MB of memory usage, as Windows starts Edge/Web-related processes.

Modern Run Dialog

Windows 11 is also testing a new optional modern Windows Run that replaces the legacy Run when you specifically turn on “Modern Run” in Settings > Advanced.

The new modern Run uses WinUI and matches the look and feel of Windows 11, thanks to the Mica effect.

But we don’t think the modern Run is only about a new interface, since Microsoft might plan to add new features. This is quite obvious given the fact that the feature is part of Advanced Settings (for developers) and is optional.

Other changes coming to Windows 11 include the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE), support for .webp as desktop backgrounds, and more.

