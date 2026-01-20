Nvidia hasn’t given up on its plans to ship a Windows on Arm chip this year. Supply-chain sources claim NVIDIA is still planning a Windows on Arm chip, with N1X-based laptops expected as early as Q1 2026. It will likely come with Windows 11 26H1 out of the box, as Windows Latest previously reported that this particular OS release is for new Silicon.

A Digitimes (Chinese) report based on supply-chain chatter says NVIDIA is trying to expand beyond GPUs and push deeper into PCs, especially Windows on Arm (WoA) laptops. The same roadmap also talks about newer chips after N1/N1X, moving toward N2 and N2X in 2027.

NVIDIA has not confirmed these timelines, and it usually avoids commenting on supply-chain leaks.

What are N1 and N1X Nvidia “AI PC” chips?

While N1 is likely for desktops, N1X is for notebooks, and Nvidia reportedly plans to announce N1X-based laptops running Windows 11 26H1 in Q1 (by the end of March 2026). Initially, Nvidia is focusing on consumer models, but there are plans for other variants, and we could see those PCs in Q2 2026.

N1X isn’t just a rumor, because NVIDIA is already using it in DGX Spark. The report says DGX Spark is based on N1X and includes the GB10 “superchip” with 128GB unified memory. Supply-chain sources also claim the same N1X platform will appear in Windows on Arm laptops as early as Q1 2026, including consumer models.

Multiple OEMs (Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI) are reportedly building their own DGX Spark systems.

According to Digitimes, Nvidia’s N1X notebooks were supposed to debut in late 2025, but they were pushed to 2026 due to Microsoft OS timing. It appears that Digitimes is referring to recent platform changes, which will begin shipping with Windows 11 26H1 in the coming months.

For those unaware, Microsoft officially confirmed that Windows 11 26H1 is for new Silicon, but it never said whether it’s only for Snapdragon X2 PCs.

“26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon,” Microsoft noted in a blog post published in November 2025. 26H1 does not have exclusive features, but it’s based on a new platform release, which means it could include N1X and Snapdragon X2-related optimizations.

The report also claims that N1X chips were delayed due to weaker or uncertain notebook demand, Memory supply and pricing problems, which matter a lot for unified-memory designs.

Either way, it looks almost certain we’ll see Nvidia’s first Arm-based laptops in 2026.

More importantly, Nvidia is also working on N2 and N2X, which would be the next generation, with products launching starting around Q3 2027.

