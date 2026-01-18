Windows Latest found support documents that confirm Windows 11 25H2 does have some improvements, but it’s not visible out of the box. Instead, upgrades are for Wi-Fi, audio, storage, and other drivers. Only OEMs can roll out these changes to your PC at some point, but not all PCs will support the changes initially.

Microsoft has a support document titled “What’s new in driver development for Windows 11, version 25H2.” While it’s for developers and OEMs, it also points to how Windows 11 is getting better for your audio and Wi-Fi hardware.

Wi-Fi gets better with Windows 11 25H2

First and foremost, it looks like Windows 11 25H2 has more reliable Wi-Fi behavior, but only if you’ve a supported Wi-Fi 7 adapter.

Microsoft is turning on new WiFiCx changes for Wi-Fi 7 enterprise networks. As per the Microsoft support document, WiFiCx is a driver interface layer for Wi-Fi on Windows that IHVs (hardware vendors) use. After the update, drivers can now detect Wi-Fi 7 enterprise connectivity support from each other.

If you have Wi-Fi 7 hardware and you actually use Wi-Fi 7 enterprise setups, which is common in offices or universities, you might experience improved compatibility, reduced weird connection failures due to capability mismatches, but if you’re a Home user with typical WPA2 or WPA3 networks, you will see little to no difference.

To verify whether you’ve Wi-Fi, open Command Prompt and run the following command

netsh wlan show interface

When you run the netsh command, Windows returns details of the Wi-Fi adapter.

As you can see, it’s Wi-Fi 7 in my case, so that makes me eligible for Windows 11 25H2’s Wi-Fi boost if I connect to another Wi-Fi 7-supported enterprise device.

Microsoft may be reducing the “audio not found” errors on Windows 11

Microsoft appears to have made a change to Windows 11 drivers, so that you will see fewer “audio not working right after reinstall” situations, especially on devices that use SoundWire or SDCA, because the inbox drivers cover more scenarios.

What is SoundWire and SDCA? SoundWire is a hardware bus used for audio components in modern PCs. On the other hand, SDCA is the device class/driver stack for SoundWire audio devices.

In addition, the multichannel support is now more reliable, so if you capture audio from multiple channels, as is typically used in advanced setups, you will experience fewer issues, including “audio not found” or audio working on one channel but not the other.

Another notable change is that all SDCA drivers are now included in Windows 11. As I mentioned above, SDCA is the device class or driver stack for SoundWire audio devices, and those drivers are now included in Windows 11.

For instance, if you have SoundWire or SDCA-based audio hardware, and an inbox driver is present, it reduces the odds of speakers or mics failing until you install OEM packages.

The rest of the improvements in Windows 11 25H2’s driver development are mostly for enterprises. In Windows 11 25H2, Microsoft added usermode_accessors.h, which is basically a safer “toolbox” for kernel-mode code when it needs to read or write data that lives in user-mode memory

“Contains dedicated functions for the kernel to use when reading from and writing to the user-mode virtual address space,” Microsoft explained.

Windows 11 25H2 is an enablement package, so it does not have anything specifically for consumers, and what I highlighted above requires efforts from OEMs, such as Intel. It’s also worth noting that Windows 11 25H2 recently entered wide-scale roll out, so if you don’t have it, you should install it before Microsoft force upgrades your PC.

