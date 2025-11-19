In an interesting turn of events, Microsoft has deleted a Copilot ad, which they collaborated with a tech YouTuber from the official Windows page on X, after Windows Latest and the Community Notes on X reported on the clear mistake the AI made in the video.

A week ago, Microsoft posted a social media video campaign with UrAvgConsumer featuring the YouTuber asking Copilot’s help to make the text on their screen bigger. However, Copilot fumbled twice; first when it chose the wrong option to change text size, and then it recommended the wrong size for the text, forcing the user to choose on their own.

Following the initial hate comments that Copilot ads usually get, some users pointed out the mistake that Copilot made in the video. Windows Latest reported on what went wrong with the Copilot ad, along with the right way to use it.

Microsoft deletes Copilot ad where the AI is seen making mistakes

The user starts by opening the Windows Settings app, and tells the audience of a situation where their grandma says that the text on the screen is smaller. So, the user summons Copilot with the “Hey Copilot” wake-up command and asks the AI to show the user where to click in order to make the text on the screen bigger.

Copilot highlights the Display settings on the screen, which the user then opens. Then, when the user asks where they should click next, Copilot highlights the Scale option.

The user proceeds to ask what Scale percentage they should choose, and Copilot recommends the already selected 150% which was small to begin with.

Judner (UrAvgConsumer) doesn’t flinch and simply chooses 200% percentage, ignoring Copilot completely.

The obvious issue here has been noted by some users who commented on the flaw, where the user had to choose the right option on their own. The X Community Notes stepped in later and mentioned the bigger issue, where the actual way to change text size is by going to Settings > Accessibility > Text size, unlike going to the Display settings, which Copilot suggested.

In our tests, Windows Latest also noted how the demo was flawed at the start, where just saying “Hey Copilot” doesn’t activate Copilot Vision, which is the only way Copilot will be able to highlight on the screen.

We also shared the right way to ask Copilot’s help to change the text size on screen, and although the AI fumbled in the beginning, it later gave us the right suggestions and is shown in the video below:

Following our report, Microsoft deleted the post entirely, which is a positive outcome in our books, because the company shouldn’t send the wrong impressions about a product that they are marketing heavily on social media.

Also, as noted in our tests, it is, in fact, possible to use Copilot Vision to get the right response from Copilot for something as trivial as changing the text size.

Maybe Microsoft might have realised that they could’ve done a better job at the 42-second ad. Also, unlike a certain other company that has promoted misleading advertisements about their “AI”, which still hasn’t come out into the market as the way shown in their ad, Microsoft showed off something that actually works.

However, the software giant might have gone too far with all the AI integrations, especially since they haven’t given any breathing room for their users. All major AI inclusions happened in less than 2 years, and people are not happy with it.

Windows 11 users don’t want Copilot

Windows users are quite vocal about what they want and what they don’t want in the OS. Unfortunately for Microsoft, their agentic OS push isn’t going well with their users.

Microsoft’s Windows Chief recently made a post on X about Windows evolving into an agentic OS, but the comments under the post were so hostile that the executive was forced to lock any further replies.

However, Pavan Davuluri soon responded to all the criticisms with a detailed reply in X, where he assured that Microsoft deeply cares about power users.

That being said, Microsoft is continuing its pursuit to turn Windows into an agentic OS, starting with bringing agents into the taskbar.

While pursuing the inevitable is good for business in the long run, Microsoft should pay more attention to its existing users’ complaints, as many are leaving the OS, courtesy of Windows 10 end-of-support.

The easiest way to retain users right now would be to stop being intrusive with the AI features and start listening to what power users demand from the platform.

There will come a time when users want AI features more than ever. Until then, the $ 3.6 trillion USD company should consider developing their agentic OS in the background, where people are not forced to change what they have been used to for years.

