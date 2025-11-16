Microsoft’s Copilot made a major blunder in one of the latest social media video campaigns that the company promoted with Tech YouTuber Judner Aura, popularly known as UrAvgConsumer.

For context, this is not a live demo; it’s basically an ad made in collaboration with UrAvgConsumer, where they had all the opportunity to showcase Copilot’s prowess. However, as Judner asks Copilot’s suggestion, the AI simply mentions what’s already been selected, prompting him to choose the right option on his own.

Copilot may make mistakes (in ads too, apparently)

In the video, which is posted on X, Instagram, and YouTube, the user opens the Settings app and wants Copilot’s help in making the text bigger.

So, the user starts with “Hey Copilot”, and asks Copilot to show him where to click to make the text bigger. Then, an arrow is shown on the screen, highlighting the Display settings, and Copilot says that it’s where you can change the text size and other display settings.

But the last time I checked, Text size is supposed to be changed in the Accessibility settings, and not the Display settings. Although Display sections has a Scale option that can “Change the size of text, apps and other items”, but only altogether.

Either way, this is the Copilot highlights, and then the user asks, “Can you show me what to click next?”

Copilot responds by highlighting the Scale settings, to which the user asks, “What percentage should I click?”

Funnily enough, Copilot recommends 150%, which is the exact scale that’s already been selected. However, the user neglects this completely and just selects 200%.

The kicker here is that Copilot did all these with just the “Hey Copilot” command. In reality, you would have to call Copilot, manually turn on Copilot Vision, and then select the app screen that you want to share with Copilot. The arrows show up on the screen only if Copilot Vision is on. Of course, none of this is mentioned in the video.

Not to stand in support of Copilot, but I believe that the question “what percentage should I click?” might have made Copilot “think” that the user should select the only thing that has a percentage attached to it. Or maybe Copilot thought that the best text size is always the one recommended by Windows.

Windows Latest tested the same thing on our PC. As expected, I had to first enable Copilot Vision and share the Settings app.

When I gave the exact same prompt as the user in the campaign video, Copilot first showed me the Display settings. I asked where I should click next, and then, weirdly enough, there was a sigh from Copilot, while it accurately guided me to the Accessibility settings, which is where we should actually change the Text size.

So, I believe the ad could have been done better. Or maybe someone from Microsoft should have verified it, which might be a difficult task since there are too many social media video collaborations with influencers, focusing on Copilot.

Windows social media accounts are filled with Copilot content

I took a look at the Windows Instagram, YouTube, and X accounts and saw that the pages dedicated to the Windows Operating System are flooded with video campaigns about Copilot, which is supposed to be just a part of the OS.

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to make “Hey Copilot” a natural thing for users. In fact, it’s the wake word that Microsoft wants us to say to initiate the upcoming Copilot Actions, which is a major part of what’s going to make Windows 11 and Agentic OS.

That being said, Microsoft has been on a rampage with Copilot and the whole agentic OS fiasco, which even made the Windows chief block comments on his X post, where he confirmed that “Windows is evolving into an agentic OS” in the very first sentence.

Sure, Microsoft is allowed to advertise its product, especially since they have made massive investments in it, but what’s the point if users are going on about how they hate the AI-fication of Windows, and that they have either switched to or are looking to switch to another desktop OS as soon as they get the opportunity.

One X user took out his frustration in the comments for this Copilot failing video. He asks Microsoft, “Have you asked us, the consumers on whether we want that thing next to our devices and systems or not?”

AI making a mistake isn’t new, but if an advertisement for a product, that might take years to reach the level where people want to use it, clearly shows its flaws, then maybe the company making it should focus more on what people love about their product. Or better, fix the real issues that people are vocal about.

Microsoft still controls a major chunk of the desktop OS market share. It’s understandable that the company doesn’t want to lose out on a future where agentic OSs might be a common sight. However, the company should also realise that its power users are willing to leave the platform, despite building a life around Windows.

Industry experts suggest that Microsoft turn their focus on power users, and even as the Windows chief promises a better experience for developers, more has to be done than just said.

That being said, the latest Windows 11 November 2025 update has been great so far, with a whole new, fully customizable Start menu, new battery indicators, a performance boost for games running in Windows 11, and better battery life for Windows Gaming handhelds.

