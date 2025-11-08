Microsoft confirmed that it’s testing Windows 11 26H1 for specific silicon chips only, likely the Snapdragon X Elite 2, and possibly the new Nvidia N1X. I installed the update on a regular PC (Intel / AMD), and I did not notice anything new except that the OS version has bumped to version 26H1, and the build now sits at 28000.

What is Windows 11 26H1, and why is it not for everyone?

Windows 11 26H1 is only for new silicon chips, but Microsoft won’t tell us what those chips are. However, Windows Latest understands that those silicon chips could very well be the Snapdragon X2 and the highly anticipated Nvidia’s ARM-based N1X chips.

Windows 11 26H1 likely includes special performance optimization for the Snapdragon X2 lineup, which was announced in September. Qualcomm is planning to ship the X2-based PCs in early 2026, and most of the new products will be announced at CES 2026. We’re expecting new Snapdragon X2-based PCs from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and others.

Those PCs will ship with Windows 11 26H1 pre-installed. But Qualcomm might not be the only OEM getting special treatment, as this Windows release is likely also optimized for Nvidia N1X and N1-Arm-based chips under development for desktops and lightweight laptops, similar to the Snapdragon laptops.

Microsoft can’t wait for the second half of the year to release Windows 11 26H2 since these devices (at least the Snapdragon PCs) ship earlier. So, it makes sense to push out a Windows 11 26H1 update for upcoming hardware.

Is Windows switching to two big feature updates per year?

No. It doesn’t appear that Microsoft is planning to go back to how things were with Windows 10 when the company shipped two big feature updates. Remember Creators Update (v1703) and Fall Creators Update (v1709)? We’re not going back to that era again for all good reasons.

“Windows 11 25H2 remains the primary place for new features,” Microsoft confirmed in a blog post. “Windows 11 continues to have an annual feature update cadence, with releases in the second half of the calendar year.”

“26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon,” the company added.

Windows 11 will still get one big feature upgrade every year. For all existing PCs, it’s going to be Windows 11 26H2.

Arm-based PCs will eventually upgrade to Windows 11 26H2 from 26H1

These new Arm PCs, which will be shipping in early 2026, will come pre-installed with Windows 11 26H1 and eventually get upgraded to Windows 11 26H2 with all existing hardware in the second half of the year.

If Windows 11 26H1 begins seeding to manufacturers in November as it hits RTM (release to manufacturer), it could be ready for new Arm-based PCs by March 2026 when they go on sale in the market.

Microsoft is likely targeting the September-October window for Windows 11 26H2.

I own an Intel / AMD PC. Will I get Windows 11 26H1?

You won’t, and you don’t need it. Windows 11 26H1 is being developed to support the new Arm-based chips, the Snapdragon X2, and hopefully the Nvidia N1X lineup. But what about the potential new features in Windows 11 26H1? You don’t have to worry about it because Microsoft will be bringing all features to everyone with Windows 11 26H2.

New AI features will continue to require an NPU chip with 40 TOPs.

What is the deal with Nvidia N1X and N1 Arm-based CPUs

What makes me particularly excited about Windows 11 version 26H1 is its potential link to Nvidia N1X and N1 Arm-based CPUs.

Nvidia has been working on N1X and N1 Arm-based CPUs for a while now. While N1X is for desktops, N1 is for laptops. These chips are Arm-based, similar to the Snapdragon X lineup, and they will offer all-day battery life. But unlike the Snapdragon PCs, Nvidia Arm-based laptops could be optimized for gaming.

Nvidia is reportedly working with MediaTek on these new Arm-based CPUs for slimmer and more powerful gaming laptops.

This aligns with previous findings. For example, a now-deleted MediaTek job listing confirmed that the chipmaker was looking for an Embedded Software Engineer to “support MediaTek WoA (Windows on ARM) project.” A MediaTek engineer who works on the secret Windows on Arm project is supposed to be experienced with Windows 11.

“Have more than 2 years of working experience on Windows GPU driver development, and major responsibilities will be porting the GPU driver to Windows.”

These Nvidia and MediaTek-based chips have suffered delays, but they’re projected to ship sometime in 2026, and Windows 11 26H1 is going to support the new experience.

Home Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications