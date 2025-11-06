You can now play Fortnite natively on Windows on Arm64-based chips, such as the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite or the upcoming X Elite 2.

Back in August, Epic announced that the “EOS” (Epic Online Services) SDK would be updated to include ARM64 support on Windows clients, meaning the kernel-level anti-cheat software they use, called Easy Anti-Cheat, would now work on ARM64 clients.

However, at the time, it was not included in Fortnite, which meant the game would still not launch correctly on the platform. Meanwhile, other games like VRChat would go on to implement the new SDK and allow their respective titles to work on Windows 11 ARM.

Fast forward to November 1st with the latest Fortnite update to version 38.00. As first spotted by Windows Latest, an undocumented change in this release updated the EOS SDK version with the new Easy Anti-Cheat client that runs on ARM devices.

This change means that Fortnite will now run on Windows 11 ARM devices, which include any of the Snapdragon X Series chips in laptops.

I played Fortnite on my Arm PC with 60FPS

I decided to give this a try to see how it ran, and I was pretty surprised.

At default “performance” settings with v-sync enabled, I saw a locked 60FPS with minimal hitching, however I did experience some random lag here and there from texture streaming in the first couple of matches I played.

While Qualcomm has stated many times that the Snapdragon X platform is not geared towards gaming, it’s nice to see developers enable them to run on this hardware, if not for the simple fact that this makes these devices much more versatile.

So while you can enjoy day(s) long battery life for productivity, you can enjoy some light gaming on the same device.

With a large player like Epic moving its anti-cheat system to ARM, I’m hoping others follow (like Riot Games and its Vanguard system).

Windows on Arm’s Prism emulator now supports more 64-bit apps

Fortnite support on Arm64 is not the only big news this week.

Microsoft also confirmed that Prism, which is Windows on Arm’s emulator, now supports new CPU features. This means more 64-bit x86 apps can now use emulation, and run at a better performance. After the update, you will notice that all (x64) apps that use emulation will automatically rely on new CPU features when required.

Windows Latest previously spotted that the October 2025 Update (KB5066835) upgrades Prism emulation on ARM PCs to support AVX/AVX2. For those unaware, AVX is a set of math instructions that lets apps process lots of data at once, which many games and creative apps expect on Intel or AMD chips.

Because most ARM chips don’t have AVX in hardware, those apps could fail to launch or miss features. With AVX emulated, far more titles are now open and run on Snapdragon X laptops, though performance can vary because it’s still emulation.

If it’s not turned on your PC, you can right-click any app’s .exe, open Properties > Compatibility > Windows Arm compatibility, and select “Show newer emulated CPU features.”

If you see Hide newer emulated CPU features (x64 apps only), it’s already on.

Are you excited that Fortnite and other games are now playable on Windows ARM devices? Let me know!

