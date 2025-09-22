Microsoft says it’s time to ditch Windows 10 and get a new Snapdragon ARM-based Copilot+ PC. Recently, Microsoft added a toggle that lets you trade in or recycle a Windows 10 PC directly from Windows Update. Now, Microsoft’s sales pitch says that you should get a new ARM-based PC and stop using an old operating system set to lose support on October 14.

On September 18, Microsoft posted a press release titled “Empowering the future: The expanding Arm app ecosystem for Copilot+ PCs.” It’s a pretty long blog that touches different areas of ARM-based PCs and tries to sell you a Copilot+ PC. I don’t recommend reading the entire press release, but hear me out for a minute for interesting tidbits.

Microsoft’s blog post makes it clear that its future marketing campaigns might convince you to go for an ARM-based PC when you’re coming from Windows 10. The campaign kicks off by repeating that Windows 10 end-of-support is on Oct. 14, 2025, but then it quietly ties that to “device refresh cycles” and ends up recommending ARM-based PCs.

“With device refresh cycles on the horizon, Windows 10 approaching end of support on Oct. 14, 2025. “AI-powered PCs becoming essential tools for enhancing productivity, consumers and developers alike are excited by the possibilities Copilot+ PCs offer,” Microsoft noted.

“The Arm app ecosystem continues to expand,” the company added, and this is where things get interesting. Microsoft is raining praises for ARM, and trying to convince not just consumers, but also enterprises, that new Windows ARM PCs have everything you can’t get on your existing Windows 10 PC.

Some people, particularly those who are using Windows 10, have the perception that you can’t use apps natively on ARM PCs. Microsoft is making it clear that it’s no longer the case, as native app compatibility on ARM64 has mostly been addressed.

For those unaware, Win32 apps are compiled for Intel and AMD PCs only, and if you want to use those apps on ARM PCs, you need emulation (built-in) or an ARM64-compiled version. While large tech companies have an ARM-specific version of their apps, older apps or indie publishers typically don’t have an ARM version.

ARM app compatibility 1 of 3

Microsoft argues that its study found native ARM versions for apps represent 90% of total user minutes, and then it lists several ARM-optimised security, VPN and endpoint-management tools for enterprises. It also added that popular productivity, creative and social apps are natively compiled for ARM.

Microsoft says Windows 11 ARM PCs are a clear upgrade

What else do you get when you upgrade to ARM Copilot+ PC from Windows 10? Microsoft says these ARM PCs have on-device AI (about 40 TOPS), battery life (about 15h web, 22h local video). Performance is up to 85% faster vs MacBook Air M2, up to 47% faster AI vs M3, up to 35% faster in Office.

With Windows 10 EoS coming, Microsoft’s future campaigns will be aimed squarely at nudging Windows 10 users and IT to choose Arm Copilot+ PCs when they finally move.

But note that this is a shift from the general “use any Copilot + PCs.” On Windows 10, Windows Latest previously spotted a Copilot+ PC ad that recommends you get one of these AI PCs, but it did not specifically recommend ARM. In this specific case, Microsoft is recommending ARM PCs to Windows 10 holdouts.

What do you think? Do you plan to dump your existing Windows 10 PC for ARM hardware? Let me know in the comments below.

