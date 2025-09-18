You can keep using Windows 10 securely after October 14, 2025, when you choose to extend security updates. This can be done by linking your PC to a Microsoft account and syncing settings to OneDrive. But if you don’t want to opt for ESU (Extended Security Updates), Microsoft says you should either get Windows 11 or just recycle or trade in your old PC.

I noticed that Microsoft quietly added a new “Learn about options to trade-in or recycle your PC” toggle to the Windows Update page. This comes as part of recent changes shipping to Windows Update on Windows 10.

For those unaware, Microsoft is rolling out a new “Enroll now” button for Windows 10 Extended Updates, which can be found on the Windows Update page. As I previously reported, some of you might not see the toggle just yet, but Microsoft promised me that the toggle to extend security updates will be enabled for everyone by October 14, 2025.

While “Enroll now” rolls out, there’s a new toggle to trade in your old Windows 10 PC, so you can embrace Windows 11.

If you tap on the link, it opens the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program, where you can either trade in the Windows 10 PC for a specific value (depending on several factors) or “recycle for good.” This is an option when the trade-in request is not approved.

By trading in your old PC, Microsoft is preparing for 2026, when Windows 10 finally reaches the end of life and no extended updates are released.

At that point, Microsoft might nudge people to trade in or recycle their PCs if Windows 11 is not supported on the hardware. Of course, you can always bypass hardware requirements and upgrade to Windows 11, but that’s not something you’d expect Microsoft to promote openly.

Instead, Microsoft might prefer that you trade in the hardware and get a value back, then use that value to shop for a Copilot+ PC.

Microsoft has partnered with Texas-based Teladvance for trading in and recycling Windows PCs, but if you’re not based in the United States, there might be a different partner in your location.

It appears that the toggle shows up everywhere (and is rolling out), so you’ll have it even when the Microsoft trade-in program does not exist in your country, but the link won’t open.

Microsoft says you should locate a “recycling service in your region to help divert electronic waste from landfills” and dump your old Windows 10 PC.

Speaking of how much tech giants care for the environment, Microsoft’s emissions grew by 29% as it continues to build data centres. Microsoft has also planned to use human poop to offset carbon from its AI footprint. Oh well… I wonder how much recycling older Windows PCs is going to contribute to the climate cause… What do you think?

