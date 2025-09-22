Windows 11 September 2025 Update is a mess, but not for everyone. After the update (KB5065426) started rolling out to everyone, Windows Latest observed that it wouldn’t install due to several errors. Now, if you installed the update, some of you will run into DRM issues.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed the reports, and it found that the issue goes back to KB5064081 (August 2025 optional update). You could be affected if you installed the Windows 11 KB5064081, KB5065426 (September 2025 Update), or any later update.

Microsoft found that some videos could have “jitters.” If you don’t have jitters, you might experience sluggishness when watching videos, but apps like Netflix do not have any problems in our tests.

Microsoft clarified that the issue is limited to digital TV and DVD apps only.

Specifically, it affects the app based on the Enhanced Video Renderer component with HDCP enforcement or Digital Rights Management (DRM).

While we don’t use any such apps on our PCs, some of you might regularly use apps powered by the Enhanced Video Renderer. You might not know when the app is using Enhanced Video Renderer, but if your videos feel sluggish, you’re most likely affected by the September 2025 Update (KB5065426) bug.

“We are working to provide resolutions in future Windows updates and will provide more information when it is available,” Microsoft noted in a support document.

Today is September 22, and the next optional update release is less than a week away (could drop this week). We might get a patch with it. However, DRM is not the only problem we’ve with September Patch Tuesday.

Other problems in the Windows September 2025 Patch Tuesday

Windows Latest found reports on the Feedback Hub that some EA games no longer work after the August 2025 optional update and the September 2025 Patch Tuesday. This affects games that use the Javelin anti-cheat engine. This could mean apps like FIFA, F1, Battlefield, and NFL may not work correctly in some use cases.

It is worth noting that anti-cheat engine issues do not appear to be widespread.

Other reported issues include DirectX 9 games facing rendering issues in the opening movie (OP) of a game. The textures and colours are bad and distorted, ruining the gaming experience. DirectX 9 is an old standard, so it might not be widely reported, but we saw a post on the Feedback Hub with another user backing up the issue.

In some cases, this update could also affect Microsoft Ink services.

“KB5065426 update has completely broken Microsoft.Ink.dll in .net applications,” another user wrote in a separate post.

There are reports of problems with PowerShell, and Microsoft is investigating.

“After a thorough investigation across two separate Windows 11 environments, I have confirmed a consistent issue affecting PowerShell functionality following the application of update KB5065426,” one user wrote in a Feedback Hub post.

In an update to the support document, Microsoft quietly noted that it’s aware of PowerShell issues, especially affecting PSDirect connections. Microsoft says it’s an “edge case,” so not everyone would run into PowerShell crashes, but if you’re affected, you could run into errors with PowerShell Direct (PSDirect) connections.

Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 11 KB5065426 could trash Server Message Block (SMB) v1 and block you from sharing or connecting to shared files.

Microsoft plans to address these problems in a future release of Windows.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications