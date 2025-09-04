After Microsoft released the Windows 11 KB5063878 update on August 12, some users, particularly from Japan, claimed that the patch destroyed their SSDs. Later, Microsoft told Windows Latest it’s aware of the SSD data corruption reports and is investigating. But it turns out Microsoft’s internal tests found the patch does not break SSDs after all.

“After thorough investigation, we have found no connection between the August 2025 update and the types of hard drive failures reported on social media,” Microsoft told Windows Latest in a statement issued on September 3, 2025. “As always, we continue to monitor feedback after the release of every update and will investigate any future reports.”

Microsoft told Windows Latest that consumers who experience issues should contact the company via one of the support channels, such as Support for Business if you’re an enterprise customer, or Feedback Hub with detailed logs.

Microsoft’s statement is very interesting because it comes at a time when we’re seeing more and more users flag the SSD disappearing bug after they installed the August 2025 Update.

There’s no denying that some people are having issues with SSDs starting August 12, when Microsoft released the Patch Tuesday security updates. But it’s unclear if the issue can really be tied to the Windows Update. Is there another factor at play, or was another update by one of the hardware partners released around the same time? We don’t know.

Some users told Windows Latest that their SSDs had disappeared after the patch, and there were other related issues, with one tester noting:

“I myself was able to recreate the same initial error I got while copying the 151GB file. Not only that, but the epic fail originated a WHEA hardware error in the event viewer related to the PCIe controller, which eventually forced me to restart. I then disabled sandbox, uninstalled the update, and the file copied just fine without a hitch… no errors, no freezes, no hangs.”

“I have a Crucial T710 2TB, and I also suffered a glitch. Not as serious, but nevertheless, a glitch. I tried transferring a 151GB file; it failed, and it lingered in my SSD as a ‘ghost’ file. I could not delete it, access it, or anything. After 3 attempts, I was able to delete it via Safe Boot Minimal,” another tester told Windows Latest.

But as we pointed out in our original reporting, you don’t have to panic and uninstall the update or worry about a potential SSD-wrecking bug.

We don’t know how some people have a botched-up SSD after the recent Windows updates, but it appears to affect a very small number of users, and unless Microsoft finds something in telemetry data, we’ll never know what really happened.

Windows 11 KB5063878 and SSD corruption or “disappearing” saga

After Windows 11 KB5063878 shipped on August 12 as a mandatory security update, some users found that their SSDs disappeared after installing updates for large games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Honkai: Star Rail. This happened because the large game updates stressed the drives with heavy writes.

That workload allegedly exposed a fault in the update, making some SSDs appear as “RAW” or disappear completely, even from the BIOS.

Some testers noticed that the issue is limited to specific use cases where the SSD is already over 60% full and at least 50GB of data is written in one go. When it happens, File Explorer may hang, I/O have errors, and the drive disappears. Some could recover by rebooting or repairing the partition, but others lost access until a full wipe.

It’s important to note this isn’t tied to any specific SSD brand, and we’re still trying to understand how a Windows update could corrupt storage drives.

But is KB5063878 really that bad? I would call it a terrible update with too many issues to clear “Patch Tuesday” quality standards.

Let’s keep the alleged SSD-disappearing bug aside. KB5063878 has several other known issues, including a bug where certain OBS-based solutions would not work properly after installing the update.

In our tests, Windows Latest found a bug where secondary .msi installers do not work correctly, affecting apps like AutoCAD in universities. We even found problems when removing the update. You won’t be able to uninstall the August patch unless Windows Sandbox is disabled.

However, we could not reproduce the SSD issue. Based on all reports we’ve seen, it’s safe to conclude again that it’s a rare race condition, and you’ll most likely never run into SSD failure after a Windows update.

