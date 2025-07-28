Windows 11 24H2 has an undocumented bug that could change the default size of the cursor when you resume the desktop from sleep mode. I noticed the problem when Windows 11 24H2 shipped in October 2024, and it was on or off for me. It occurred sometimes, but it looks like the July 2025 optional update finally patches it.

By default, Windows 11’s cursor is set to “smallest,” but you can open Mouse pointer settings and change it. There’s a slider that controls the size of the mouse pointer. You have to drag it to the right to make the cursor bigger and left to make it smaller. By default, it’s set to ‘1,’ which is the smallest available size.

Since the mouse pointer setting configures the default state of the cursor, it instantly reflects across all apps and Windows. It works with any pointer (white, black, inverted, or a colored one), but a bug in Windows 11 24H2 broke the slider. And that caused the cursor size to appear messed up.

In our tests, Windows Latest found that the cursor size would randomly change (become bigger). I’ve recorded the glitch in the above video. As you can see, the cursor pointer is set to ‘1,’ but it still appears bigger than the assigned size.

If you try to manually change the slider size to something even bigger and go back to the smallest, you’ll notice in the above video how the cursor reverts to the original state. This clearly confirms the bug I’m experiencing.

Windows Latest learned that there are other people having the same issue, but we tested the most recent optional update (KB5062660), and we can confirm that the Windows 11 cursor issue is now fixed.

Microsoft never acknowledged that it broke the cursor in Windows 11 24H2. Instead, the company claimed that Windows 11 24H2 is the most stable and reliable version of the operating system.

While that’s far from true, I’m glad Microsoft finally patched the cursor size bug in Windows 11 24H2. It was not only annoying, but it also disrupted the workflow, because it not only affected the cursor, but also the text selection and hand icon.

A bigger cursor when the rest of the UI elements are small made it very difficult for me to select specific elements, particularly when I was working on Paint.

Windows 11 24H2’s cursor issues are not an isolated problem

By the way, Windows 11 24H2 has been pretty terrible with mouse/cursor, and this wasn’t the only issue we encountered. The update also caused an issue where the cursor would disappear when you try to edit a text field in Chromium-based browsers, such as Edge and Chrome. Thankfully, that issue was fixed earlier this year, and the last cursor bug is now patched too.

July 2025 optional update also delivers system performance improvements and addresses long-standing stability issues.

These fixes will begin rolling out to everyone with Windows 11 24H2 August 2025 Update, which is scheduled for August 12, 2025.

