Microsoft wants everyone, especially those in the Windows Insider Program, to submit feedback under Desktop Environment > System Sluggishness whenever Windows 11 is struggling with slow performance. In a new support document, Microsoft added that it’s really committed to Windows 11’s performance upgrades.

There’s no secret that Windows 11 is more resource-hungry than Windows 10, and I’m not going to cite any benchmarks to prove that. If you’ve used Windows 10 for years and recently moved to Windows 11, you would have noticed the difference, and this is particularly true for older PCs.

Sure, Copilot+ PCs with Windows 11 are better than Windows 10, but that’s obvious given the OS is specifically optimized for ARM PCs. But what about the rest of us? Or those with gaming PCs? Microsoft says it’s keen on improving Windows 11 performance, and logs are now collected when the PC is running slow.

Note that logs are collected only for PCs in the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft is not spying on regular PCs, but if you’ve joined the Windows Insider Program, which was designed to improve Windows, your data would be collected.

“As part of our commitment to improving Windows performance, logs are now collected when your PC has experienced any slow or sluggish performance,” Microsoft says.

Right now, Microsoft is storing logs inside %systemRoot% > Temp > DiagOutputDir > Whesvc folder, and only testers who specifically open Feedback Hub, then file feedback, have the logs sent over to Microsoft for investigation.

What does Windows 11’s next update have to offer in performance?

Windows 11 25H2 is the next update, and it’s not a significant release, but we have reasons to believe that it’ll focus more on bug fixes, which will benefit performance.

For example, Windows 11 25H2 makes File Explorer’s home tab faster, so that contributes to quick launch. While the other areas of File Explorer remain a mess, including the header, the “Home” tab now takes 2–3 seconds to load. This used to be more than 15–20 seconds on older PCs.

Next, Windows 11 version 25H2 is testing a new feature that throttles the CPU when it detects you’re away from the PC. It’s unclear how exactly the feature works, but it likely pays attention to PC usage patterns, and when it feels the PC is not being used at all or is in an idle state, the algorithm kicks in and throttles the CPU.

This saves power consumption and could lead to longer battery life, but there are some concerns that Windows might unknowingly slow background tasks if it incorrectly assumes the user is away from the PC.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications