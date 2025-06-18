Windows 10 KB5063159 (June 16) is an out-of-band update to replace the existing KB5060533 (June 10 2025, Patch Tuesday release) for Surface PCs having issues. According to reports, KB5060533 broke $8,999 Surface Hub devices with a Secure Boot Violation error, so Microsoft pulled the patch and replaced it with KB5063159.

June 10’s mandatory security update (KB5060533) for Windows 10 was a disaster on Surface Hub. As per a couple of posts on Feedback Hub, users pointed out that their Surface Hub fails to boot after applying the recent update.

“Secure Boot Violation. Invalid signature detected. Check Secure Boot Policy in Setup,” one user wrote in a Feedback Hub post.

In an update to the support document on Windows 10 KB5060533, Microsoft later confirmed that some users spotted a Blue Screen of Death error on Surface Hub v1. The company added that two of its other Surface products, Surface Hub 2S and Surface Hub 3, do not run into a Blue Screen error after Windows 10’s June 2025 update.

For the affected Surface customers, Microsoft warns, “DO NOT install this update. Instead, install update KB5063159.”

In another support document, Microsoft explained that it immediately paused the June 2025 update (KB5060533) for Surface Hub v1 after it received reports of Blue Screen of Death errors from users. Later, the company replaced it with a newer/revised version KB5063159, which should no longer crash Surface PCs.

“This out-of-band update (KB5063159) is offered to Surface Hub v1 devices instead of update KB5060533,” Microsoft noted.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that KB5063159 is not offered when KB5060533 is already installed on regular PCs, but when KB5060533 is not present, you might be offered KB5063159 instead.

Thankfully, Windows 10 KB5063159 is more or less the same patch except for the exclusive fixes for Surface Hub, so you’ll get all the fixes from the previous release.

“If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device,” the company added.

June 2025 Patch Cycle is not looking good for Microsoft

It’s worth noting that the June 2025 Update has been a mess for Windows 11 as well.

Just like Windows 10, Microsoft also replaced Windows 11’s June 2025 Patch Tuesday update (KB5060842) with KB5063060, which started rolling out on June 11. In the case of Windows 11, users reported that their PCs reboot when they try to play games like Fortnite.

But KB5063060 has its own share of problems, including installation issues and, in some cases, it makes it difficult to play games like Fortnite and Counter-Strike, but that appears to be an isolated case.

These issues do not just affect regular users. Microsoft also confirmed that some Windows Server customers may not be able to use a DHCP server across their organisation after the June 2025 security patch. This issue is still being investigated and Microsoft plans to release an out-of-band update for Windows Server 2025, 2022, 2019 and 2016.

How is the most recent update for Windows treating your PC? Let us know in the comments below.

