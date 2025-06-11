Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications

Today is June 10 (Patch Tuesday), and Microsoft has published new security patches for all supported versions of Windows. If you’re on Windows 11 24H2, you’ll be getting Windows 11 KB5060842, but it may not show up on all PCs right away because the patch is being throttled and replaced with a revised version for some users. No action is required.

In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that it temporarily paused Windows 11 24H2’s June 2025 Patch Tuesday update rollout after it identified “compatibility issues with some devices.” Microsoft officials won’t tell us what caused the problem, but the company told Windows Latest that it has already released a revised KB5060842 update without issues.

“We identified a problem that affects a small number of devices,” a Microsoft support official told me. “This update [KB5060842] is being gradually rolled out to devices running Windows 11, version 24H2. We’ve identified a compatibility issue affecting a limited set of these devices.”

This means most users won’t see the June 2025 update (KB5060842) for the next few hours.

“If your device is affected, you’ll receive a revised update with all the June 2025 security improvements in the near term,” the company noted.

I’ve never seen Microsoft throttle Windows security updates before, since they’re usually labeled urgent or critical.

Most of the changes in this update were previously tested in the Windows Insider Program and via an optional preview on May 28, but a bug still slipped into the production channel and was only identified on rollout day, which is why the update was throttled.

If you still don’t see it by the end of the day, you can always download KB5060842 directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

June 2025 Update for Windows 11 24H2 is a decent release

While still rolling out, the June 2025 Update has all you need, and it finally makes the Windows 11 24H2 experience better. For example, Windows Latest noticed that the patch addresses an issue where input services like keyboard and mouse interactions could cause a memory leak.

This might make some of the popular game titles stutter. Microsoft also patched an issue where games would stop responding immediately after installing Windows 11 24H2. This affected those who from upgraded from 23H2 and 22H2, but we haven’t seen those on Windows 10 run into graphics kernel issues yet unless they’ve an odd driver.

Also, Windows 11 24H2 now has a hard cap of 60 days for System Restore points. This means you can now retain restore points for up to 60 days. Back in the old days, a restore point could stick for an undefined period of time as long as you didn’t run out of the space you’d allocated to System Restore.

There are several other improvements, including the new Drag to tray Share UI added in the June patch, but remember that most changes roll out gradually, so even once the patch is applied, you may not see every new addition immediately