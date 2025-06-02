Share

Windows 10’s end-of-support date isn’t a surprise anymore, and after Microsoft’s numerous hints at upgrading to Windows 11, Asus also shares a similar viewpoint. The renowned OEM recently published a post about the necessity of the Windows 11 upgrade and how Copilot PCs will play an important role in the coming years.

The support document, published on May 19 and spotted by Windows Latest today, starts off with the obvious note of Windows 10’s deprecation and how upgrading to the new OS can help you stay protected. The update window closes after October 14, 2025, and Microsoft will not release any feature or security updates after that.

Thereafter, the Asus describes the future of Windows, aka Copilot. Like always, it’s the same tone regarding the usefulness of AI in daily life and how you can accelerate your work with it. Generating images, summarising text, finding anything with Recall, and a few more quirks.

Asus already has a few products with NPU that meet the official requirement of Copilot+ PCs, and you can make an upgrade if you like.

However, projecting Copilot as the centerpiece of the OS doesn’t make any sense. Copilot+ PCs cover a minuscule share of the complete Windows 11 market share, and those who use the OS without it, including us, aren’t exactly suffering. A computer OS needs to function well in core tasks before focusing on additional features like AI integration.

Despite the huge push, Copilot remains a niche product. You can access Copilot via a browser, just like any other AI assistant. The only thing you’ll miss is local AI processing, which is limited to a few tricks as of now.

Asus has a full set of Copilot+ PCs that offer Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon chips with a capable NPU onboard. These PCs are efficient and offer decent performance, but lack graphical power and are costlier than a regular Windows 11 PC.

A costly affair

Asus, or any other OEMs’ Copilot+ PCs, cost a lot more than any entry/mid-level Windows 11 PC. You can still use Windows 11 comfortably with that same PC, and even organizations would invest in the non-Copilot devices because they’re cheaper to implement.

Microsoft is quite stern with the Extended Security Updates program, and we doubt anyone would want to stay on it for more than a year.

So, upgrades will commence this year and gradually push everyone out of the soon-to-be defunct Windows 10.

For consumer edition users, there’s no other alternative than running Windows 11 with the help of bypass tricks or switching to Linux to keep their PC alive, for a few more years. The latter is a better option because we aren’t sure how long Microsoft will allow such hacks to work.