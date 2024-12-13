The PC market is about to get more interesting with the next-generation Snapdragon X Elite chips for Windows 11 on ARM. Qualcomm is reportedly working on ‘Project Glymur’, which aims to make Snapdragon X Elite chips faster for Windows 11 on ARM, but also prepare for desktops.

Windows 11 on ARM is already making strides in the market and our first impressions with one of the Snapdragon PCs also surprised us with longer battery life. We all can agree that performance could be even better for this price segment. Windows 11 on ARM Snapdragon PCs are on par with MacBook in terms of pricing, but they fail to beat the new M4 lineup.

Based on some references and a post on social media by leaker Roland Qduant, it looks like the Snapdragon X Elite 2 is making some good progress.

The project is codenamed ‘Project Glymur’. Qualcomm started working on the X Elite 2 back in the summer of 2024.

At the moment, there are three variants of Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100, X1E-80-100 and X1E-84-100). The existing X Elite was internally codenamed Project Hamoa.

The successor to Hamoa project is internally codenamed ‘Project Glymur and has a model number SC8480XP.

The Snapdragon X Elite 2 could be significantly faster than the first generation, and match the performance of Apple M4, but Qualcomm has some other plans too, which might disrupt the desktop market.

Snapdragon “X Elite 2″ may have at least one variant designed specifically for desktops.

Internally, the Snapdragon X Elite 2 ” ‘Project Glymur” has an AIO liquid cooler with a 120mm fan. This type of cooling is typically used for high-power chips in gaming PCs or desktops, not for thin laptops or mobile, which usually don’t need such heavy cooling.

The cooling setup suggests the chip might run at high speeds and power levels, which is common in desktops. Also, Qualcomm is already pushing Snapdragon X Elite toward performance similar to desktop processors, so a next-generation version with this kind of cooling could easily target desktops.

During the October 2024’s Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed that there’s going to be another Snapdragon X series upgrade, and it will be truly incredible:

“I will tell you, book your ticket for Snapdragon Summit next year! What we are going to do with next-generation will be truly incredible,” Cristiano Amon said. “As we said, we just started. And we will make it fun and bring excitement back to computing performance. Again across multiple industries,” he added.

Do you think Qualcomm could pull this off? Let us know in the comments below.