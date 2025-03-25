After Windows 11 24H2, the next OS release is expected to be Windows 11 25H2. At this point, it’s unclear whether Windows 11 25H2 will be an enablement package (a cumulative update-style release based on 24H2) or a full-fledged OS upgrade (similar to how Windows 11 24H2 was to 23H2).

Windows Latest understands that Microsoft has begun preparing some bits of the next operating system in the Dev Channel. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is already testing the next big release (25H2) with the public.

Via a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that it will soon use Windows 11’s Dev Channel in the Windows Insider Program to test “behind-the-scenes platform changes”, which apparently points to Windows 11 25H2. As part of this change, we’re also seeing a shift in the build number to a new “26200” series.

If you’re a part of the Windows Insider Program and switch to Windows 11 Build 26200, you won’t be able to downgrade to any prior release, but you can switch back if the update is not yet installed. All you need to do is pause updates, switch the channel to the Beta channel or exit the Windows Insider Program.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the existence of Windows 11 25H2

It’s very important to understand that Microsoft hasn’t mentioned anything about the Windows 11 2025 Update, otherwise known as 25H2.

In the announcement, Microsoft has only confirmed that the Build 26200 series is built on top of Windows 11 24H2 and doesn’t mention Windows 11 “25H2” at all. Will that change in the coming weeks as we get closer to an official announcement? I think so.

Regardless, these changes to the Dev Channel most likely point to Windows 11 25H2-related development.

It’s always possible that Windows 11 25H2 might end up as a full-fledged OS swap, but the odds of that happening are pretty low. Also, it’s not necessary that Windows 11 25H2 will use this build series (26200).

If Windows 11 25H2 turns out to be a full-fledged release, it will be based on a new platform release codenamed “Selenium”.

However, if that’s not the case and Windows 11 25H2 turns out to be an enablement package, it will be based on Windows 11 24H2, which uses the Germanium platform release.

Enablement packages are cumulative updates that turn on features present in existing releases like Windows 11 24H2 but hidden by default. This makes these enablement packages smaller in size, and it will also allow Microsoft to roll out same set of features across two Windows releases.

Microsoft is also saying that some behind-the-scenes platform changes could be seen in these preview builds (26200). It’s unclear what that means, but it’s entirely possible that some changes may be required to power the upcoming AI-related innovations in Windows 11.

“Over time, we will be making behind-the-scenes platform changes in these builds and these builds may have different known issues because of those changes than what we’re flighting to the Beta Channel,” the company stated.

Windows 11 2025 Update is expected to ship in September/October with wider roll out by the end of the year.