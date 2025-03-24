I have lost count of the number of times Copilot’s interface has been updated, but here we go again. Likely for the sixth time, Copilot’s UI is changing once more. As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is moving the conversation/chat history to a new sidebar panel on the left side. Previously, the history button was offered as a pop-up next to the text box.

In September 2024, Microsoft’s Copilot interface was completely overhauled. Windows Latest exclusively reported that Copilot was borrowing design clues from Pi AI, founded by Mustafa Suleyman, who now heads Microsoft AI. As part of the redesign, Copilot dropped the left sidebar and moved chat history to a pop-up.

The above screenshot shows the old Copilot design, which was launched in September 2024.

As you can see in the screenshots here, Copilot allowed you to access chat history by tapping on the history button. And when you tapped the button, it opened history in a pop-up window, above the chatbox.

I don’t think it was a bad experience, but Microsoft’s internal data show that chat history should be on the left side and visible by default because people like to switch back and forth between chat history and new chat.

New Copilot interface is now rolling out

As a result, starting this week, you’ll begin seeing Copilot’s new look that brings back the history panel and looks a lot like ChatGPT. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Copilot is using the same icons as ChatGPT for the “expand” and new “conversation” button.

Like ChatGPT, there’s a button to collapse the history panel and give more screen space to Copilot’s chat window.

It’s also worth noting that Copilot has a “Discover” button, which lets you explore topics and access Copilot daily, an AI-powered podcast that summarizes all the big news stories of the day.

With Discover, you can find out everything you can do with Copilot, including learning new recipes and what to do with your wealth.

Copilot’s Quick and Think Deeper, more modes coming?

Microsoft is now making it easier for you to understand how you can use Copilot.

Previously, the company offered a toggle to turn on “Think Deeper“, which uses ChatGPT o3’s reasoning capabilities. Now, you can choose between “modes”. Right now, there are two modes: Quick and Think Deeper.

Quick takes two to three seconds to respond and is best for everyday conversation. On the other hand, Think Deeper takes 30 seconds (approx) and is best for complex tasks. Also, Think Deeper is unlimited, so you can use it as much as you want.

On the other hand, ChatGPT’s reasoning models (3o) offer only 50 chats per day if you pay $20 monthly.

Windows Latest understands that Microsoft is working on multiple modes. It’s limited to Quick and Think Deeper for now, but this could change soon.