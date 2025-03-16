Windows 11 KB5053598 is now turning out to be a nightmare for Microsoft’s efforts to “add Copilot to every PC” because it has a bug that uninstalls the AI assistant. We’re also seeing reports of Copilot disappearing on Windows 11 23H2 if they installed KB5053602 (March 2025 security update). Worse, it even affects Windows 10 installations with KB5053606.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has quietly updated its support document to confirm unexpected issues with the Copilot app. If you’re affected, you might notice that Copilot is automatically removed from your Windows installation and unpinned from the taskbar.

“We’re aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar,” Microsoft noted in a support document spotted by Windows Latest.

Copilot disappearing from Windows isn’t exactly a big issue, and it seems to affect some systems only. The following versions of Windows are affected:

Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 23H2 & 22H2.

Windows 10 22H2/21H2.

Even if you are affected, you can always download it from the Microsoft Store, and then pin it to the taskbar manually.

However, “manually” is the keyword here because Copilot was automatically installed on all our PCs. Nobody asked for Copilot on their PCs, and a bug now “unintentionally” takes it down.

The company hasn’t acknowledged issues with Copilot on its Windows issues dashboard yet.

According to Microsoft, you can easily deal with the issue by reinstalling Copilot from the Microsoft Store and pinning it to the taskbar.

It’s also worth noting that the bug has not been observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app (originally called Office 365), and the company says it’s “working on a resolution to address this issue.”

I assume a future cumulative update will add back the Copilot app where it was “unintentionally” uninstalled.

March 2025 update has other issues

Copilot bug isn’t exactly widespread and most of you won’t run it, but Windows 11 March 2025 update has other important issues that should have been acknowledged instead.

For example, Windows Latest has seen reports of the security patch failing on Windows 11 24H2 systems. We’ve also seen reports that it causes Blue Screen of Death error, and crashes SSDs. Worse, one of the most widespread problems is linked to RDP (remote desktop), which has a “connection” bug after the update.

It’s unclear if Microsoft is investigating these serious issues in Windows 11, but it’s at least aware of the Copilot uninstall bug.