Windows 10 KB5053606 is now available with fixes ahead of the October 14, 2025 deadline. Windows 10 is due for deprecation and the recent few updates show that Microsoft has the least interest in it. After a dry spell of no new features, KB5053606 continues the same tradition. You get only the basic security fix along with a few improvements to Narrator.

The app struggled with Chinese IME window elements and couldn’t say the control type, heading, or quick action buttons correctly. There are a few more improvements that will arrive with this automatically installing update.

If you don’t see the update in the settings app, you can use the offline installer file (.msu) links published by Microsoft. It’s available on the official Update Catalog website which is a trusted source. Let’s look at the download links.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5053606

Windows 10 KB5053606 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

Run the installer file with administrator privileges and then reboot the PC to apply the changes.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.5608?

In Windows 10 KB5053606, a few additional problems with the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME) are now patched. Changing the font family size crashed the app and the color contrast ratio of the search suggestion panel looked a bit off.

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe), the process responsible for GUI rendering in OS, stopped responding but will now work properly. Open Secure Shell (OpenSSH) service doesn’t start on its own and needs a manual push.

The soon-to-be deprecated System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service perplexed many users last month. A few users spotted an error related to this service in the Event Viewer and raised concerns. Microsoft assured us that it doesn’t affect the OS functions and will be removed in a future update.

Lastly, don’t expect any feature updates because the OS will bite the dust in mid October.