Windows 11 KB5053598 installation is failing, and in worse cases, it could crash your PC with a Blue Screen of Death. We’ve also seen PCs failing to boot after the patch. It’s also causing problems with RDP (Remote Desktop Session) where RDP would connect and automatically disconnect after a few minutes. We’ve received several reports from users.

KB5053598 is a mandatory release for Windows 11 24H2, so it’s supposed to download and install automatically whether you check for updates or not. That’s because it’s part of the March 2025 Patch Tuesday cycle and has all critical security fixes, including a fix for zero-day vulnerabilities like CVE-2025-24983.

According to reports seen and received by Windows Latest, Windows 11 KB5053598 could fail to install due to error codes like 0x800f0993, 0x800F081F, 0x80070032, and 0xC004F211.

In our tests, Windows 11 24H2 Patch Tuesday update gets stuck at various percentages 6%, 20%, 38%.

We’ve also seen reports that it would get stuck at “Something didn’t go as planned” error message. In other cases, this patch download and installation starts. However, at 30%, the system restarts and the update continues.

At 98%, sometimes 99%, the system restarts again and then shows ‘starting restart update,’ followed by a dialog stating, ‘Something didn’t go as planned – don’t worry, we’re uninstalling.”

One user mentioned that they cleared the Windows Update cache and made sure there were no conflicts (SFC /Scannow returns all good). They also verified that Windows Update is running, Background Intelligent Transfer Service starts, and the Cryptographic Service is running.

These issues with KB5053598 were observed on an Asus ROG Maximus Formula Z790 board with an Intel 14900K CPU, water cooling, all NVME drives (one system [C:], four RAID 10 [D:]), and 128 GB Kingston RAM (part # KF556C40-32) running standard clock speeds—no overclocking on anything. RAM is at DDR5-4800 without XMP enabled. All other BIOS settings are factory-optimized defaults. The BIOS is American Megatrends Inc.

In a Feedback Hub post spotted by Windows Latest, another user noted “I am experiencing an issue with the Windows 11 Pro N cumulative update KB5053598 on a fresh install of Windows 11 Version 24H2. The update is already installed on my system, but when I manually check for updates, Windows attempts to download and install it again. The installation fails with error code 0x800f0993.”

Also, if you’re unlucky, your Windows installation might get stuck in a “install, fail, revert, and try again on the next restart” loop. “My PC keeps asking me to restart to finish the installation of this update (KB5053598),” one user wrote. “It keeps coming down and wanting to be re-installed again in Windows Update,” another added.

RDP disconnects, reconnects, and is in a loop of connection issues after Windows 11 March 2025 Update

Some of the clients reached out to Windows Latest with complaints of RDP disconnections after installing the Windows 11 KB5053598 March 2025 update.

For those unaware, RDP, otherwise known as Remote Desktop Protocol, allows us to access a computer over the network remotely and is typically used in enterprise settings. It seems to be broken after the Windows 11 March 2025 Update, and the workaround that seems to work for everyone is to remove the patch manually.

For example, one user noted that when they remotely access a Windows 11 24H2 machine, they see an “attempting to connect” box, and the process fails (disconnects) after a few seconds. This appears to have started immediately after KB5053598.

Additionally, users observed the RDP disconnections after every 4-10 minutes.

It’s worth noting that Windows Latest previously reported about RDP issues in Windows 11 24H2, including similar bugs where sessions will automatically disconnect without warnings.

I even shared a workaround that addressed the problem for most of the users.

Now, it looks like there’s another bug, which is particularly linked to KB5053598, and it causes RDP connection issues. If you are affected, you can try these fixes other than removing the patch:

Open Group Policy Editor. Go to Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Remote Desktop Services -> Remote Desktop Connection Client. Locate the setting “Turn Off UDP On Client“. Enable the setting: Double-click “Turn Off UDP On Client“. Select “Enabled“. Click “Apply“, then “OK“. Restart your computer

You can also try this workaround if you don’t have a Group Policy editor:

In Registry Editor, open HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Terminal Services\Client Find fClientDisableUDP . If it doesn’t exist, r ight-click on an empty space in the right panel. Select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name it fClientDisableUDP and s et its value to fClientDisableUDP. Set the Value data to 1. Click OK. Restart PC.

Blue Screen of Death and boot issues after Windows 11 KB5053598

In addition to reports of failed installations, endless loops of installs and rollback errors, Windows 11 24H2 KB5053598 is causing BSODs in some rare cases.

“So, installed it and got BSOD at first. Tried to start it again when it didn’t work and now, after 2 times, my PC will not even boot. The PC is on, fans is running but my monitor says no source,” one of the users noted.

One of the BSOD error code is “Critical Process Died” and “Kernal power failure”.

“Immediately experiencing non-stop kernel power failures after this update. Haven’t been able to run stable for more than about 30-60 seconds before automatic reboot,” one user noted.

BSOD isn’t the only problem we’re seeing. While BSOD is still easy to fix, Windows 11 March 2025 Update is making it impossible to boot PCs in some worst cases.

“Woke up to find the PC had turned itself on and was sitting at a BIOS screen ‘no bootable device found,” another user wrote. “I think this update bricked my SSD. I booted up my desktop and it went straight to BIOS, not detecting the SATA.”

These are the feedback reports across the Feedback Hub. We’ve also received two such reports directly from our readers.

A Reddit post discussing Windows Latest’s article on this update also has some comments from users that the patch is “ruining computers.”

While I haven’t been able to identify the root problem yet, as I’m still digging into the system logs received from our readers, it’s very likely that the Windows 11 March 2025 Update conflicts with hardware or drivers, causing a complete system failure.

What to do if you are affected?

Windows Latest isn’t aware of any possible workaround to deal with the March 2025 Update issues.

We recommend uninstalling the update from Settings > Update History > Uninstall updates, and finally, select the uninstall button next to the patch.