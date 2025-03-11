Windows 11 KB5053602 March 2025’s security update for version 23H2 is rolling out today. Despite being an old version there are quite a few features add-ons arriving. The first one is the new file-sharing option available in the Taskbar. When you right-click the Taskbar, a popup menu (jumplist) will open with relevant options.

In the case of an app like Notepad, the jumplist shows previously opened files. Now, you can easily share them from the jumplist without opening the file location.

KB5053602 is a mandatory security update, so it’ll automatically download and install on your PC. If it doesn’t, there’s an offline installation available. But before doing that, manually check for the update using the Settings app.

Microsoft has published the offline installer file (.msu) links on the Update Catalog website. Let’s discuss the download links of KB5053602 before discussing the rest of the update.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5053602

Windows 11 KB5053602 Direct Download Links: 64-bit & ARM | Microsoft Update Catalog

You don’t have to make much effort to install the update. Launch the .msu file, and the installation will start. It might take a while, so don’t panic and close the installer.

Note: The patch is currently rolling out and won’t show up immediately. Links are 404 at the moment.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.5039?

Starting with Windows 11 KB5053602, there’s a OneDrive-related improvement you’ll appreciate. Ever seen the bothersome popup on the address bar suggesting you back up the files? Now, you can turn off the notification by right-clicking on the Start backup option.

Windows Spotlight will show more details related if you hover on the image. Or, you can click on the “Learn about this picture” icon on the desktop. Microsoft has made the icon more prominent to find on the desktop. If you like the image on the Lock Screen, it’ll open the more details page in the browser upon login.

If you use Game Pass, you’ll see a new referral card in the Settings app after installing Windows 11 KB5053602. You can send invitations to friends and they become accessible for a free trial.

Narrator’s Scan Mode has a few new tricks. You can press the (,) to jump to the start of an item or period (.) to go directly to the end. Press (l) to go to a list on the page or press (n) to skip the links.

You won’t face the following problems after installing Windows 11 KB5053602:

The context menu had a snail’s pace while opening cloud files in File Explorer.

File Explorer’s address bar showed UI inconsistencies in the full-screen mode.

The address bar failed to recognize the entered path and would not open the correct file destination.

There were color inconsistencies in the Start menu’s Account Manager flyout.

Even after modifying the mouse cursor properties, it would load the default configuration.

There are no new reported problems in this version, but we’ll keep an eye on this new build.