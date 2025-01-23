Microsoft has officially confirmed what Windows Latest reported in November 2024: Windows 11 24H2 is now available on Windows 10 directly from Windows Update. In November, we noticed that Microsoft is encouraging everyone on Windows 10 to get Windows 11 24H2 because it’s the latest and greatest version of the OS.

As shown in the screenshot, we spotted a banner on Windows 10 that said, “Windows 11, version 24H2 is ready – and free”. And it includes a button called “Download and install”, which begins installing Windows 11 24H2 immediately. You’ll be upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 directly from Windows 10 when you use the button.

This means you’ll skip the long download of 22H2/23H2, which would have required you to download Windows 11 24H2 later.

While I noticed this banner in November for the first time, it looks like Microsoft started pushing Windows 11 24H2 to more people on Windows 10 sometime early this month. Microsoft confirmed it in a support doc.

“Starting this week, we are expanding this latest Windows version’s phased rollout,” Microsoft noted in a support document, which was updated earlier this week and noticed by Windows Latest today.

“We are gradually offering this update also to eligible devices running Windows 10, version 22H2,” the company said.

Microsoft wants you to ditch Windows 10 as security drama looms

What does it mean for you? Well, it shows that Microsoft really wants everyone on Windows 10 to switch to Windows 11 as soon as possible. Windows 11 24H2 is a better bet than Windows 11 22H2 or 23H2.

Windows 10 is a ticking bomb now, and it could be a security disaster if most customers choose to stay on Windows 10, so it makes sense for Microsoft to get aggressive.

My sources at Microsoft told me that the company would try to convince more people to use Windows 11 by showing new end-of-support warnings on Windows 10. We’ll see a sharp rise in these alerts as the D-Day approaches.

Windows 10 support is ending on October 14, 2025. On that day, you’ll receive the last update for Windows 10, and the operating system will continue to run as it does now. All apps, including Office apps, will continue to work on Windows 10, and you can also use Store.

All Microsoft services will work, but the only difference would be a lack of security updates, which is a big deal because we do not realise that there are hundreds and thousands of active attackers looking for opportunities to exploit loopholes.

As we recently flagged out in our report, Windows 10’s end-of-support is a more significant and more dangerous threat than Windows 7 support. When Windows 7 support ended in early 2020, even a year ago, in 2019, only 20% of people were using Windows 7. That’s because 70% of people moved to Windows 10 a year before Windows 7 support ended.

However, the situation in the case of Windows 10 is very different. In Germany, 32 million PCs run on the Windows 10 operating system, which is about 65% of PCs in the country’s households. Windows 11 is on 33 percent of 16.5 million devices. This is a massive number for Windows 10, and Windows 11 isn’t growing as fast as it should.

You’ve less than 8 months to switch to Windows 11, pay $30 for extended updates on Windows 10 for a year, or find an alternative.