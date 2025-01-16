Well, no. Despite what you might read on the internet today, Microsoft is not killing off Microsoft 365 Office apps on Windows 10. Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025, but the Microsoft 365 Office apps will not stop working. Everything remains unchanged in regards to Office on Windows 10.

Some confusion arose from a Microsoft document that had an interesting line. It read:

“Lastly, Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11.”

This announcement came as a concern for users as it said that Microsoft 365 would cease functioning on Windows 10 devices after its end of support. The only way to keep using Microsoft 365 will be by upgrading to Windows 11. However, we found that this document was later deleted.

But later, Windows Latest spotted that Microsoft released a separate support document clarifying that despite the end of support for Windows 10, Microsoft 365 will continue to function as before.

They also said that despite this, they strongly recommend people upgrade to Windows 11 for optimal performance and reliability. This clarification puts an end to fear of forced updates, confirming users will be able to use Microsoft 365 on their Windows 10 devices even after its support period ends.

“Support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After that date, if you’re running Microsoft 365 on a Windows 10 device, the applications will continue to function as before,” Microsoft noted in a support document spotted by Windows Latest.

Windows 10 Still Going Strong Despite Windows 11 Push

With the fate of Windows 10 already decided by Microsoft, we are only a few months away from the EOS date.

Windows Latest spotted an IDC report published in 2024 claiming that Microsoft expects 80% of business users using Windows 10 to switch to Windows 11. They also say that 70% of consumer edition users will upgrade to Windows 11 in the upcoming two years.

This is a great number considering there are still millions of users who use Windows 10. However, Microsoft’s assumption of people eventually upgrading to Windows 11 isn’t wrong, but the numbers are more exaggerated than they should be.

Expecting that these many users, many of whom already own capable PCs to run Windows 11 but can’t due to missing TPM and other requirements, will migrate to new PCs within the deadline seems a bit delusional. And with continued support for Microsoft 365 even after the support period ends, many may still continue using Windows 10.

We also noticed the last few months stats by StatCounter, which indicate Windows 10 has increased its dominance by 0.88% and has reached 61.83%. Whereas Windows 11 has lost 0.62% market share and has fallen to 34.94% as of December 2024.

This small change confirms that several Windows users are still holding onto Windows 10 despite Microsoft promoting Windows 11 heavily.

However, according to a survey by Steam, it appears that gamers are more inclined towards Windows 11, as it has gained a 6.16% share, increasing its total to almost 56%. At the same time, Windows 10 lost 5.07% of its user base.

This is mainly because people are purchasing new PCs, and they ship with Windows 11.

Regardless, Windows 10 will remain usable even after October 14, 2025. Remember, Windows 7 still works just fine. Windows is a great OS for backward compatibility and everything will just work well for regular users.

If you want security updates, you can pay $30 for Windows 10 extended updates.