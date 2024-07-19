Several media companies, tech companies, and schools or universities are reporting a Blue Screen of Death on Windows 10. PCs are getting stuck at the “Recovery” screen, which states, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below.”

The massive Windows 10 BSOD outage is due to the CrowdStrike update. As you probably know, CrowdStrike offers endpoint protection and other services, which are used by every other company, but a new update for CrowdStrike sensors is causing significant issues.

On X, there are widespread reports of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors on Windows hosts, and they appear to be associated with multiple versions of CrowdStrike sensors. In our tests, Windows Latest observed that agent.sys is causing the problem, so if you can rename the driver folder, you should be able to boot to the desktop.

How to fix Blue Screen of Death and “Recovery”, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly” loop caused by CrowdStrike

Method 1: Safe Mode

If you’re stuck at the above screen, try these steps:

Click on See advanced repair options on the Recovery screen. In the Advanced Repair Options menu, select Troubleshoot. Next, choose Advanced options. Select Startup Settings. Click on Restart. After your PC restarts, you will see a list of options. Press 4 or F4 to start your PC in Safe Mode. Open Command Prompt in Safe Mode. In the Command Prompt, navigate to the drivers directory: cd \windows\system32\drivers To rename the CrowdStrike folder, use ren CrowdStrike CrowdStrike_old

The above guide renames the crowdstrike folder in c:\windows\system32\drivers\crowstrike to CrowdStrike_old.

After making the changes, just reboot the PC, and it will boot to the desktop.

CrowdStike confirms Blue Screen errors on Windows 10 with “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly” boot loop

While people initially assumed it was Microsoft’s fault, it turned out the mess was caused by CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike periodically updates its own software, known as sensors, which are deployed on client machines to provide endpoint protection, but the recent update broke the csagent.sys.

Crowdstike has acknowledged the reports and provided the following statement: Hello everyone – We have widespread reports of BSODs on windows hosts, occurring on multiple sensor versions. Investigating cause. TA will be published shortly.

This is a developing story….

Header image credit: Troy Hunt on X.