Microsoft has confirmed that it’s killing off “OneNote for Windows 10,” but it’s also going a step further and plans to force the legacy app’s sync to work slower so that you ditch the legacy client and quickly switch to the new OneNote app, which has been designed for Windows 11.

Is this the final nail in Windows 10’s coffin? Not yet. This is more to do with OneNote than Windows 10.

Microsoft’s branding choices are confusing, but I’ll explain everything so you don’t get confused. First and foremost, “OneNote for Windows 10” is the name of the legacy app, which was designed for Windows 10 and touch-screen devices. It’s built on the UWP platform and has some extra features than its successor.

In 2022, Microsoft admitted that it created a mess by having three versions of OneNote: Windows 10 legacy version, Windows 11 modern version, and web version.

As part of its efforts to have just a single OneNote, Microsoft confirmed its plans to unify “OneNote for Windows 10” and “OneNote for Windows.” But instead of creating another app, the company decided to bring over features from the legacy app to the modern version.

Later, Microsoft also removed the older OneNote app from the Microsoft Store, so you don’t end up installing it over the newer OneNote experience. Microsoft promised that it would not replace the older legacy OneNote app with new version and you’ll have full control over which app you want to use.

Microsoft is still committed to the promise because there is no forced migration. At the same time, Microsoft said the legacy app will continue to work, but I don’t think that is the case anymore.

OneNote’s end of support looms on Windows 10

In an update to its support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has noted that “OneNote for Windows 10 will reach end of support in October 2025.”

“Enterprise customers should switch from OneNote for Windows 10 to OneNote on Windows, which is available from the Microsoft Store and with a Microsoft 365 subscription,” the company wrote.

We reached out to Microsoft for more details, and we heard back from the company:

“As we continue to enhance OneNote with a unified and modern experience, we want to remind you that OneNote for Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025,” Microsoft officials said in a statement to Windows Latest.

Microsoft: Switch to the new OneNote or we’ll ruin the sync speed on the legacy version

Microsoft cites several reasons to migrate to the new OneNote from the legacy version.

This includes security features like Microsoft Information Protection (MIP), access to Copilot and other AI features, and faster performance, but what caught my attention was an interesting note: faster sync.

The new OneNote, which is designed for Windows 11, has the same sync technology as the legacy version, so how is it going to sync everything faster? Turns out Microsoft has plans to reduce the performance of the legacy OneNote app, so it runs slower, and syncs your notes late.

In June 2025, OneNote Windows 10 version will sync notes slower than the new modern version.

“Starting June 2025, users of OneNote for Windows 10 will experience slower sync performance, impacting real-time collaboration and multi-device access,” Microsoft noted.

In July 2025, if you still choose to keep using OneNote for Windows 10, you’ll begin seeing prompts and banners urging you to switch to OneNote (M365).

Remember that OneNote’s modern (Windows 11) has gotten a lot better in the past few months, and it also has a Windows 11-inspired design, but it no longer lets you email your notes to yourself. It’s also not as touch-friendly as the legacy version.

What about you? Do you still use the legacy OneNote app? Let us know in the comments below.