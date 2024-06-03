Microsoft is now rolling out two full-screen pop-up banners that remind everyone, including those with supported and unsupported PCs, to upgrade to Windows 11. I noticed the full-screen pop-up on two of my devices – one meeting the minimum hardware requirements and the other failing to meet the processor requirement.

Released in 2015, Windows 10 still dominates the Windows market with close to 70% of the share. It is far more popular than the Windows 11, which was released in 2021, nearly three years ago. Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and focus on Windows 11 development.

Although Windows 11’s market share has remained relatively unchanged in the past few months, Microsoft plans to convince more users with full-screen reminders. I noticed that Microsoft’s approach towards customers is different for unsupported and supported hardware.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the banner on an unsupported PC warns that the PC will not receive updates and is not eligible for upgrades.

I got the new “A new journey with Windows” pop-up after I installed the Windows 10 May 2024 Updates, so it’s possible these full-screen alerts are being bundled with mandatory security updates. It’s likely more people will see the alert when they install the June 2024 security patch, which is set to release on June 11.

“A new journey with Windows,” Microsoft alerts users in a new pop-up. The message thanks you for being a loyal Windows 10 user and informs you that support for Windows 10 will end soon. However, your PC will continue to receive updates until October 14, 2025

It also mentions that your PC is not eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11. There are buttons labeled “Learn about end of support,” “Remind me later,” and “Learn more.” The linked support document compares the two operating systems and encourages you to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft runs a different full-screen banner on Windows 10

On the other hand, if you have a supported PC, you’ll be asked to upgrade to Windows 11 by scheduling the update.

As shown in the above banner screenshot spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft’s alert for supported PCs reminds you to upgrade your PC before it ends support.

“It’s time to upgrade your PC before end of support,” Microsoft warns. “End of support for Windows arrives on October 14, 2025. This means your desktop won’t receive technical support or security updates after that date. Get Windows 11 to stay up to date,” the company noted, and offered you option to “get it” or “schedule it”.

The buttons available are “Get it,” “Schedule it,” “Keep Windows 10,” and “Learn more.”

If you click “Keep Windows 10”, Microsoft will again try to convince you with four additional banners. You can click “Decline upgrade” to continue using Windows 10, but remember the pop-up will reappear in a few weeks.

If you still use Windows 10 regularly, as I do, you have less than sixteen months to upgrade to Windows 11. If you don’t upgrade or purchase the extended security updates, you won’t be able to download and install the monthly security updates.

Microsoft officials told Windows Latest it would publish pricing for Windows 10 extended security updates for consumers later this year. According to Microsoft, an ESU license for businesses costs $61 per device for one year. However, the price doubles every consecutive year for up to three years.

You’ve less than sixteen months to choose between Windows 10 without updates, paid updates or Windows 11.

What about you? Are you staying on Windows 10 or upgrading to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.