Windows 11 24H2 is the best version of Windows 11. It’s more stable, has some good features, and feels more polished than the previous versions of Windows 11. Microsoft is now using it as a way to convince Windows 10 users to get Windows 11, a “free” upgrade for all existing PCs.

Via a server-side update, Microsoft has started showing the “Windows 11 version 24H2” banner on Windows 10. As shown in the screenshot below, Windows Latest first spotted that Microsoft has updated the way it promotes Windows upgrades.

Previously, users were seeing updates for Windows 11 versions like 22H2 and 23H2, but now, through a server-side update, a new banner is being shown to encourage upgrading to Windows 11 version 24H2.

The design of the banner hasn’t changed, and it’s still the same thing, but when you click on download button, it begins downloading Windows 11 24H2 on Windows 10.

A Microsoft representative confirmed that the company had updated the banner on Windows 10’s Windows Update support page to reflect “Windows 11, version 24H2” and reminded everyone that it was a free update.

There’s a smaller link below that lets you stay on Windows 10 if you prefer.

But Microsoft will be experimenting with more updated banners in the coming weeks as Windows 10 approach end of support deadline.

Based on the references we have seen, Microsoft may have also planned to replace the banner again to warn that the end of support is nearing and that Windows 11 24H2 is a better choice.

Is Windows 11 catching up?

I switch back and forth between Windows 11 and Windows 10, and it’s no secret that Windows 10 feels more polished than Windows 11, especially the File Explorer or the context menu, which takes longer than usual to load.

In fact, on Windows 11, a part of the File Explorer does not even load instantly while the app is open.

But as much as you may want to keep using Windows 10, you’ll probably need to give Windows 11 a try sooner rather than later.

Windows 11 24H2 feels more polished, especially if you work for a business and have the license to use LTSC.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Windows 11 24H2 LTSC still comes with your favourite legacy apps, is more or less as fast as Windows 10, and gets the job done. It also has some good features to try out, such as snap suggestions. There are also many good things about Windows 11 if you play games.

Windows 11’s 2025 update is expected to patch the remaining issues with the OS, and Microsoft will try to pull that off before October 14, 2025. It plans to add more features, including Windows Intelligence (a new umbrella term for AI in Windows). There are plans to bring back Windows 10-like small taskbar in Windows 11.

Okay, but can we still use Windows 10?

But what if you want to use Windows 10 for another year? Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to sell extended security updates for $30.

As soon as Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025, you’ll be able to extend support for another year by paying $30.

It’s a one-year program that is valid for one device, and we don’t think that’s a lot of money compared to what enterprises will be paying.

For enterprise customers, Microsoft offers a 3-year ESU program through Volume Licensing, with prices increasing each year. $61 per device in the first year, $122 in the second, and $244 in the third. For educational institutions, it’s just $1 per device for the first year, $2 in the second, and $4 in the third year.

It’s also worth noting that not all versions of Windows 10 will lose support on October 14, 2025. Windows Latest has created a table that sums up the end of support plans:

Version Start Date Mainstream End Date Extended End Date Windows 10 Home and Pro Jul 29, 2015 Oct 14, 2025 N/A Windows 10 2015 LTSB Jul 29, 2015 Oct 13, 2020 Oct 14, 2025 Windows 10 2016 LTSB Aug 2, 2016 Oct 12, 2021 Oct 13, 2026 Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 Nov 13, 2018 Jan 9, 2024 Jan 9, 2029 Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Jan 12, 2027 N/A

If you don’t want to pay, you’ll need to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.