One of the strangest bugs I noticed in the Windows 11 24H2 update was the mouse cursor disappearing when interacting with text input. But it turns out there’s an even weirder bug, and it’s related to File Explorer. After Windows 11 24H2, you might notice that the three-dot menu is unreadable when you use File Explorer in full screen.

In Windows 11 File Explorer, the three dots also called the “See more” or “More options” menu, give you access to extra actions that aren’t shown directly on the toolbar. When you click on these dots, a drop-down menu opens, showing several options, which change as you go to different pages of File Explorer.

For example, you might have options like connecting to a media server, adding a network location, mapping or disconnecting a network drive, selecting all or none of the items, inverting the selection, and viewing properties or options for File Explorer settings. Again, the “See more” menu could have different options depending on where you open it.

After Windows 11 24H2 update, many users told us and we also noticed that menu started appearing at the top of the screen instead of below the three dots. This happens all the time whether you use Explorer in full screen (maximized) or windowed mode, but the menu is unreadable in File Explorer in some cases.

The three dots (“See more”) menu is supposed and designed to open a drop-down menu below the button, so you can easily see the options. But now that the menu incorrectly appears at the top of the screen, it goes beyond the top edge of the screen in full screen, moving out of the visible area.

This means it’s practically impossible to access the menu options in File Explorer because the menu is rendered outside the screen.

To access the menu, you’ll need to use File Explorer in window mode. Also, when you’re using it in the window mode, you need to make sure the window is small enough to leave space for the three dots menu.

Microsoft confirms File Explorer alignment issue in Windows 11 24H2

I’m more curious about how Microsoft broke the alignment of the File Explorer’s menu, but Microsoft told me it’s aware of the issue, which will be fixed in a future cumulative update.

The next big optional update with tons of important fixes is scheduled to arrive in the last week of November. Before that, Windows 11 24H2 Patch Tuesday update will fix issues with SFC/scannow, Windows Update 8.63GB cache bug, and a bug that causes Alt+Tab menu to briefly pause with a black screen.

This update is scheduled to arrive on November 12.

The second wave of fixes will only begin shipping in the last week of November as part of the optional update. Finally, the fixes will be included in December 2024 Patch Tuesday, and then Microsoft will pause optional updates for a month due to the holiday season in the US.

Windows 11 24H2 will resume getting fixes in January.