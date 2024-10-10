Yesterday, I reported that Windows 11 24H2 has a few issues, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

So far, we’ve flagged two undocumented issues. There’s a bug that causes the cursor to disappear and another that blocks 8.63GB of storage for the Windows Update cache. Now, there’s a third bug in Windows 11 2024 Update that causes sfc /scannow to detect corrupt files every time you run it.

System File Checker (SFC) is quite popular among users who perform weekly maintenance of their Windows installation. It’s also one of the baits offered by YouTubers, which is why many people run sfc /scannow frequently.

However, a bug in Windows 11 24H2 makes the situation confusing because SFC finds broken files every time. After updating to Windows 11 24H2, Windows Latest noticed that sfc /scannow returns the following result:

Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them. For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag.

This basically means that something in your Windows 11 installation is either broken or hash files do not match with those on Microsoft’s servers, and SFC has repaired it for you, which is a good thing.

But as soon as you run the scan again, you’ll see the same message, which once again states that SFC has repaired the Windows installation. It doesn’t matter how many times you run sfc /scannow using Command Prompt, Windows File Checker will repair something for you.

This issue was first flagged by testers in the Windows Insider Program, and it has now slipped into the production channel with Windows 11 24H2.

Other users have also flagged it in Feedback Hub posts.

“Why is it that everytime after a Windows update, if you run SFC /scannow, more often than not it will find corrupt Bluetooth files? I have my Bluetooth disabled on this system. It seems that after every update that sfc finds corrupt Bluetooth files. Are you not doing quality control before you release the updates?,” one of the frustrated users noted in a Feedback Hub post.

SFC, WebView2 issue in Windows 11 24H2

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the System File Checker (SFC) finds that the hash values for certain WebView2-related files don’t match the expected values.

Even though SFC repairs these files, the same issue happens each time the scan is run. This may be happening because of a bug introduced with Windows 11 24H2, where these WebView2 files are incorrectly flagged as corrupted.

Specifically, SFC is finding that the “0000017e Hashes for file member [l:31]’Microsoft.Web.WebView2.Core.dll’ do not match.”

This doesn’t mean WebView2 is broken because, in our tests, all web apps continue to run normally.

It’s likely there’s a mismatch in file hashes that is causing SFC to continuously detect and attempt to fix these files. File hashes verifies if the original file is present and not the modified version.

The good is Microsoft is aware of the reports, and is working on a fix, which could arrive via server-side update.