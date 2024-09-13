There’s nothing to hate about PowerToys. It packs all the useful tools that Windows doesn’t include by default. Indeed, some have very niche use cases, but it has an excellent collection overall. Now, Zoomit, another powerful tool for zooming into videos, is coming to PowerToys for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

First spotted by Windows Latest, it all started with a tweet by Mark Russinovich, CTO of Azure, suggesting his fellow Microsoft peer Clint Rutkas to add Zoomit to PowerToys. Clint oversees Microsoft PowerToys and other developer-focuses things and responded with a “yes.” It happened very quickly, and the bottom line is that you might see Zoomit inside PowerToys soon.

How soon? Well, it has barely been two days since the conversation, so that it won’t happen suddenly. If you’re unaware of Zoomit, it’s a lifesaver while giving presentations or recording videos. Its controls are better; you can even draw shapes and lines using multiple color schemes.

Clint also pointed out, “PowerToys will be the source of truth for the code base. We will target the same settings location. As features are added, PT will be the newest of the new features and then the SysInternals release adopts them.”

PowerToys has added some pretty impressive tools this year, including Peek and Workspaces. Some interesting ideas are in active development, which include a revamped version of the New option in the context menu.

What’s New+?

If you’re a Windows user, it’s likely you frequently use the “New” feature in the context menu (right-click menu). This lets you create new folders, files, documents, and more.

With PowerToys turned on, New+ will appear as an additional option in the context menu but with better options.

The idea behind New+ is to offer templates for frequently used items like an invoice, a PowerShell script, etc. So you wouldn’t have to write them from scratch or copy the same thing from an older document.

There are plans to create a marketplace for New+ where users can exchange templates. Note that New+ isn’t trying to replace the New option in the context menu.

No PowerToys tool replaces any Windows feature, and New+ will also coexist with other options in the right-click context menu.

Of course, you’ll see this option only if you use PowerToys and have enabled New+ on your PC.

Another notable change now available in PowerToys is called “Workspaces”, which basically lets you groups similar apps together, so you can get back to your “workspace” in a few clicks.