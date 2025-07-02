Intel Unison’s support has officially ended, and it no longer works for most users, at least it wouldn’t work on our PCs running Windows 11 or Windows 10. Intel Unison started as a unique app that would let you connect your Android and iPhone to your Windows PC with sync and other useful features.

However, its life wasn’t as long as we expected, and the app it was trying to topple became exceedingly better in the last two years. It’s a direct rival to Phone Link, or rather was, but Intel decided not to pursue it anymore. Intel has been cutting down its expenses, and it appears to have discontinued the team behind the Unison app in one of the layoffs.

When you scan the QR code or try to pair your phone with the app, you’ll get a farewell message confirming that the app no longer functions. Both the phone and PC apps will no longer be available for desktop or phones.

If you already have an instance running on your PC, you can continue to use Intel Unison for the time being until a new update breaks the functionality.

However, Windows Latest spotted an Intel document that says Unison is not discontinued for everyone.

If you have a Lenovo Intel Aura PC, the app comes pre-installed and has a slightly longer lifespan. Intel will continue to support the app for 2025 on some exclusive devices before finally calling it quits. It also mentions how to clean up the app from the phone and Windows and unpair it from Bluetooth.

When I first tried the app in 2022, I found it better at multiple tasks compared to the inferior Phone Link. It was the first app to share files, which was missing in Phone Link. However, Microsoft surely turned the tide with Phone Link, and its recent Start menu integration takes it a notch forward than any phone companion apps out there.

Intel had to step back on the app’s development for unclear reasons, but the mass firing and low sales might have nudged them to cut losses.

Phone Link is a better alternative

Intel Unison brought competition and didn’t even need a Microsoft account to work. Phone Link needs a Microsoft account to work, and many people who hate this approach had an alternative until now.

Now, free alternatives like Intel Unison don’t exist, and the paid ones aren’t worth the trouble for things that Phone Link can do for free. If you have any other similar companion app, don’t keep it to yourself and mention it in the comments.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications