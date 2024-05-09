Browsers have an auto-fill feature to help users fill out personal/frequently asked details without struggling to retype everything. Microsoft Edge also has an auto-fill feature, and it works well most of the time, but it could soon get a big update with ChatGPT’s GPT-4 integration.

Windows Latest has discovered a new feature in the recent Edge Canary build. The feature is named “msEdgeAutofillUseGPTForAISuggestions” and implies GPT-powered suggestions while filling out forms in Edge.

We tested the feature by modifying our Microsoft Edge installation. Sadly, we couldn’t spot any changes in the browser’s settings page, which could toggle the feature on/off. We also tried filling in multiple forms but noticed nothing in the context menu that would use GPT for AI suggestions.

Copilot also uses GPT-4, an improved LLM model that can generate text snippets in multiple tones. We expect this automatic suggestions feature to be handy when answering unusual queries in a form. For example, Edge could use AI to explain the landmark near your home or office based on the saved address.

The built-in auto-fill feature in Edge is more than enough for filling in personal details. However, AI suggestions will make answering complex questions easier.

Microsoft is already exploring many ideas for adding Copilot to context menus. We spotted one in File Explorer, Notepad, and several other apps. There is already a Copilot icon on the sidebar in Edge.

Even if you want to answer a question in a form, you can copy and paste it to the Copilot window in the sidebar. This way, you get to choose the conversation mode and test out a variety of formats.

Microsoft is also working on a tagging feature (not the official name) in Edge to add more context to conversations.

Tagging in Copilot makes answers better

Windows Latest previously reported having hands-on experience with the tagging feature in Edge. Usually, Copilots present a bunch of general information from the web, even when you want it to answer using the information on the page/document.

You can now choose between the “This page” and “relevant sources” options. The first one uses the data on the page to answer your queries, which results in a more accurate response. We tested it on the DHL website’s tracking page; the answers were spot on!

Microsoft has yet to announce the name of the feature, but it’s one of the few things we like about Copilot.

At the same time, Microsoft has made some controversial decisions, such as adding Bing pop-up to Windows 11. Microsoft is also considering blocking access to Edge settings if you use a non-activated copy of Windows.