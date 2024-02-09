Microsoft plans to make Copilot AI inseparable from Windows. After releasing Copilot for Windows 11 and 10 and adding it to Microsoft apps, you can now use Copilot AI in Notepad to get simplified explanations. You can install the Notepad app update via the Microsoft Store to use this feature, but remember, it only works in Dev or Canary channels.

Notepad version 11.2401.25.0 adds the “Explain with Copilot” option in its context menu. After highlighting a chunk of text (sentences, code snippets, etc), right-click and select the “Explain with Copilot” option. Or you can press the Ctrl + E shortcut to invoke this feature.

Then, click on the Send button to ask Copilot to explain it. It automates copying and pasting the chunk of text to the Copilot window and phrasing a query. The feature worked exactly like using the Copilot chat box to describe a body of text.

Still, it needs to open the Copilot window to present an answer. You don’t get any responses inside the Notepad window, which is surprising because Microsoft presents it as a “Copilot inside Notepad” solution.

Notepad also received major facelifts in 2023, which included tab support, themes, and character count display. But there are more upgrades to the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26052 for the Canary and Dev channels.

Windows 11 I26052 Has A Lot Going On

After upgrading to build 26052, you can use Sudo on Windows. You can use the Audio mic test utility to configure and fine-tune your input.

There’s also a feature to manage ambient sound using a hearing aid that supports Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) for a better calling experience. However, the user must have an LE Audio-compatible PC to access this feature.

The Copilot is the center of major improvements and now moves to the extreme right side of the taskbar. It is now resizable and can be used in side-by-side or overlay mode.

Whenever you copy some text, you can click on the Copilot icon and then pick the Summarize, Explain, or Send to Copilot option like you do in Notepad.

A small circle (think of it as a notification) appears over the Copilot icon when you copy any text on your PC. You will also notice the new Energy saver icon when you enable it on your PC.

Along with these features, the Microsoft announcement includes improvements to the Snipping Tool and other system apps and bug fixes.