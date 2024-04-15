Microsoft offered Windows 11 as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Many users could not upgrade to the latest operating system because of an Intel driver conflict, which caused recurring Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). As a result, Microsoft has been blocking the free upgrade on affected PCs, but the restriction was lifted today.

Microsoft updated the status page of the bug, finally marking it as “resolved.” This problem was first flagged in November 2021, and back then, Microsoft enforced a block to prevent Windows 10 PCs with an Intel Core 11th-gen processor and Intel SST driver version 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152 from upgrading.

Like all driver conflicts, the only way to fix this issue was to upgrade to the latest compatible version of the Intel SST driver from the manufacturer’s website. Only then could the users upgrade to Windows 11. This required users to manually find the compatible driver, and install it.

Users would not see the upgrade unless they fix the driver.

But now, you can download the latest version of the affected driver using the Windows update. After that, you will see the upgrade to Windows 11 prompt in the next 48 hours. If you don’t get the driver update offered in the Windows update, you must take an extra step and contact the respective device manufacturer (OEM) to supply the drivers.

Microsoft also advised users not to update their PCs forcibly by using the Settings app or the Media Creation Tool before fixing the driver issues.

Still, Windows 10 remains the supreme choice of 69.2% of users as of March 2024 (reported by StatCounter).

Windows 11 is a tough sell

Microsoft’s latest iteration of the OS is only used by 26.71% of users, as per StatCounter’s March 2024 reports. It is an 8 percent increase since the March 2023 user base levels, yet these numbers are nothing compared to Windows 10.

The stringent system requirements of Windows 11 are a major contributor to this, apart from the unstable nature and increasing number of ad placements.

Microsft’s Copilot invoked interest among users, so much so that the company is launching full-fledged AI PCs with NPU and numerous exclusive AI features.

The Redmond giant should take some time to think about the millions of users stuck on older versions of Windows. Not everyone needs a full-blown Copilot-infused PC for everything. Some can even make do with essential apps and security features.

The company is extending support for Windows 10 users and it will cost you extra to keep the system secure for a couple more years. No feature upgrades whatsoever!