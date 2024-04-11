Microsoft has big plans for “AI on Windows”, which may go beyond Copilot. According to multiple new documentation, Windows 11 could get a “brand new” feature that may change how you interact with the OS. Microsoft is also working on a local AI-based feature that may upgrade the copy-and-paste behaviour in the OS.

For those unaware, the next big update is called Windows 11 24H2, and it will begin rolling out in two phases: Snapdragon X Elite will ship with it in mid-2024, and existing devices will begin receiving the OTA (over-the-air) update in September or October. What’s particularly interesting is that some of the AI features won’t be ready until fall.

These features may include “AI Explorer,” which Microsoft may have teased in a new document. The Build 2024 developer conference event document states that a new AI feature in Windows 11 will enable “deeper interaction,” allowing you to explore your digital lives through advanced AI features.

“Today, we’re showcasing brand-new features that allow users deeper interaction with their digital lives on Windows through advance AI features. Come discover how your apps can integrate with these experiences and increase user engagement and satisfaction,” Microsoft noted in an event document titled “Designing for a brand new Windows AI feature”.

The event has two speakers – Rebecca Del Rio and Adrienne Pauley. According to a LinkedIn profile seen by Windows Latest, Microsoft’s Rebecca Del Rio has worked on the “AI-suggestions for copy-paste and Clipboard-related actions” feature for Windows 11:

Brainstormed alongside eight team members on the Observational Assistance (OA) team of the Developer and eXperience Platform (DXP) division of Windows to design innovative automations and AI-suggestions for copy-paste and Clipboard-related actions

Microsoft’s Adrienne Pauley has worked on “Windows AI Experiences”, and it’s possible the Build 2024 developer conference may focus on the “Explorer AI” feature.

Local AI is coming to Windows 11 using PowerToys

PowerToys is also expected to get some AI-related features on Windows 11 and Windows 10 in a few weeks.

The feature is called “PowerToys Advanced Paste with Local AI”, and Microsoft states that the app could be updated to leverage “AI through the use of AI backed APIs and on device ML models” to power the new “Advanced Paste”.

Advanced Paste is likely related to some clipboard functionality.

“Learn how PowerToys leverages AI through the use of AI backed APIs and on device ML models to power the new Advanced Paste feature,” Microsoft explained.

It’s unclear if the PowerToys AI feature will require an NPU-capable PC, but we don’t think it will be limited to new-generation hardware.