Windows 11 KB5035853 is March 2024’s Patch Tuesday update with tons of new stuff, such as USB4 high-speed transferring, but it also supports “Windows 11 Moment 5”. You can get the update by heading to Settings, or you can also find the KB5035853 offline installers (.msu) files on the Microsoft Update Catalog.

KB5035853 is a big release with tons of improvements. For example, the feature previously known as the Phone Link settings page has been renamed “Mobile devices.” To find this, you would go through Settings, head into Bluetooth & devices, and look for Mobile devices.

There’s an exciting update for Android users too. Now, the Snipping Tool on your PC can edit the latest photos and screenshots taken on your Android device. Whenever you snap a new photo or screenshot with your Android, you’ll receive a notification on your PC. To activate this feature, you need to go into Settings under Bluetooth & devices, choose Manage devices, and then allow your PC to connect with your Android device.

If you check for updates, you’ll see the following update on Windows Update:

2024-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x86-based Systems (KB5035853)

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5035853

Windows 10 KB5035853 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22621.3296

Windows 11’s March 2024 update advances PCs to Build 22621.3296. In addition to aforementioned fixes, another significant upgrade comes with the support for the USB 80Gbps standard. This doubles the bandwidth of the previous USB 40Gbps standard, requiring a PC and peripherals that support USB4 or Thunderbolt™.

Gamers have something to look forward to as well. Games installed on a secondary drive will remain in place, avoiding any unexpected removals. This change refers to games installed via Microsoft Store.

The update also addresses a few issues. For instance, it corrects the alignment for stapling or hole punching with long-edge fed printers and solves the problem of the Windows Settings Home page occasionally not responding.

Here’s a list of other fixes: