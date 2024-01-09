Windows 11 KB5034123 is the first update of 2024 with tons of improvements. As part of Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has also published direct download links for Windows 11 KB5009566 offline installers. The .msu installers can be used by anyone to patch the systems manually.

In terms of security fixes, Windows 11 KB5034123 fixes multiple issues. If you check for updates today, you will see the following update:

2024-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5034123)

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5034123

Windows 11 Direct Download Links: 64-bit.

Windows 11 KB5034123 changelog

The most notable addition is support for Alt+Tab and multiple displays for Copilot in Windows, which is currently in preview.

This AI-powered feature allows you to access Copilot on multiple displays seamlessly. You can simply press the Copilot button on the taskbar to activate it on the desired screen. For those with a keyboard, the combination of Win+T keys will shift focus to the taskbar, where they can open Copilot on any display.

This feature was initially offered to select users, but it’s now available for everyone.

Microsoft is also improving integration between Copilot and other open windows using the Alt+Tab shortcut. This integration is part of the initial limited release, with broader deployment planned in the coming months.

Another significant change is the potential setting of Windows Spotlight as the default desktop background in the near future. This switch might occur for users whose backgrounds are currently set to default Windows images.

Microsoft accounts are also receiving a boost in functionality with the update, as it introduces account-related notifications within the Settings > Home section.

These notifications, which encompass subscription management and data backup, will be visible across the Start menu and Settings, with customization options available under Settings > Privacy & security > General.

Here’s a list of all key improvements in Windows 11 KB5034123: