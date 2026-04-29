Microsoft told me it’s not aware of any critical issues with Windows 11 KB5083769, the April 2026 Patch Tuesday update. Plus, I do not see any credible evidence to the contrary, so where are headlines like “April update is causing death loops or BSODs” coming from? Our investigation revealed it’s an AI-slop report based on fewer than five complaints on forums.

Windows Latest has a history of testing Windows updates monthly for bugs, and our methodology is straightforward. We download and install updates across dozens of physical devices, hundreds of virtual machines with different configurations, and we also work closely with enterprises deploying updates across thousands of devices.

There’s no denying that cumulative updates have been a mess, but Windows Latest observed that Windows 11’s monthly updates have become more stable in the last few months.

That’s why the recent wave of alarming headlines doesn’t quite add up, and we investigated the reports.

Recent reports of Windows 11 BSODs and death loops are AI slop based on a few complaints

I am not going to name and shame the publications, but Windows Latest found that multiple “death loops and BSODs” stories trace back to a single Microsoft Q&A thread with four named users reporting issues.

In our investigation, Windows Latest noticed that only four people with completely different hardware were reporting BSOD-like symptoms after the April 2026 update.

In fact, the original poster, who goes by the name ‘Vagabond Superstar’ and claimed that their PC was no longer booting, got their system working again. They posted an update three days later saying the system rolled back on its own after a CMOS reset, and Windows is now happily reinstalling the very update that killed it.

There’s another story floating on the internet claiming Windows 11 KB5083769 is causing BITS-related issues, but when I dug into the source, I found that only five users have reported similar problems (not the exact same issue) across two threads on Microsoft forums (formerly Answers).

Does that mean it’s a widespread issue? Of course not. I also checked one of the publication’s stories that cites these forum reports, and it was 100% AI-generated.

It appears that one publication picked up a forum thread with a handful of complaints and turned it into a broader Windows 11 update disaster story. Another publication then cited that story as evidence. Users on X started sharing both articles as proof that the April 2026 update was breaking PCs, and then another site cited those X posts as if they were fresh confirmation.

What are the known issues in Windows 11 KB5083769?

According to official support documentation, Microsoft is aware of at least two issues. One bug triggers the BitLocker recovery screen when an unrecommended BitLocker Group Policy configuration is used.

The group policy in question is called “Configure TPM platform validation profile for native UEFI firmware configurations in Windows 11,” and it’s never been turned on on consumer PCs.

Microsoft also confirmed consumers won’t run into BitLocker triggers after Windows 11 KB5083769.

“This issue only affects a limited number of systems in which ALL of the following conditions are true. These conditions are unlikely to be found on personal devices not managed by IT departments,” Microsoft noted in a support document.

There’s also a second bug where the Remote Desktop warning dialog does not display when you have more than one monitor with different display scaling settings. This issue makes it difficult to interact with the Remote Desktop client’s warning, and if you can’t interact with the dialog, you cannot continue to use Remote Desktop.

These two issues are certainly annoying, and I am also not saying the handful of affected users are lying about Windows update failures, including the BSODs or death loop they flagged on their PCs.

Windows updates can be painful. A single broken PC is still a real problem for the person using it. However, that is very different from claiming that Windows 11 KB5083769 is causing widespread boot loops or BSODs across billions of devices, especially when the publications reporting the problem are using AI, which is hallucinating in this case.

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