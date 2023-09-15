Earlier this month, Surface Go 4 also quietly appeared on the FCC website, revealing some interesting device specifications. According to documents seen by Windows Latest, Surface Go 4 is confirmed to ship with Intel’s N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, several storage options, and Windows 11 23H2 update.

Microsoft has invited the media to a special event in New York City on September 21. The company hasn’t shared what they will present, but certain hints confirm new Surface devices. Benchmarks show a new Surface Laptop Studio 2, and FCC filings suggest the arrival of Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4

First spotted by Windows Latest, the alleged Surface Go 4 appeared on FCC on September 1 with the placeholder name “C3K2029“, i.e. Portable Computing Device. Interestingly, some details in the FCC listing for C3K2029 have been removed, but in the meantime, we managed to learn more about the highly anticipated Surface Go 4.

Surface Go 4 retains the same design as its predecessor and comes with Intel’s N200 processor, which is a “mobile processor” from the Alder Lake-N lineup, and it has been designed for 2-in-1 or tablet form factors. While the performance depends on many factors, Surface Go 3 can boost up to 3.7 GHz, depending on the workload.

It has a DP of 6 W, and the Processor N200 does not consume massive energy, which means the device’s battery backup is likely to be better than the predecessor. The FCC filing also confirmed that Microsoft uses the popular AX Wi-Fi 6 module, which offers faster WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

This is a developing story…