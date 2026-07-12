StatCounter, a web analytics company, claimed that Windows’ market share had fallen from roughly 79% to just 56%, but as expected, it turned out to be a reporting error.

In April 2026, StatCounter documented that Windows held approximately 79% of the desktop market. In June 2026, the same company reported that Windows’ market share had dropped to just 56.55%. This meant Windows’ market share appeared to fall by 22.45 percentage points, or about 28.4%, in just two months.

At the same time, Linux had climbed to 4.39%, while Apple’s OS X and macOS stood at 16.37%. This was immediately picked up by Linux fan sites like Linuxiac and “AI” influencers like Chubby, who posted on X that Windows’ market share was dropping rapidly and shared the screenshot below:

Windows’ reputation may be at an all-time low, but that doesn’t mean the operating system’s market share has dropped below 60%. As expected, StatCounter has admitted that it messed up and rolled out fresh data that shows Windows at 72%. It’ll likely climb back toward 78% in the coming weeks as the numbers continue to adjust.

It’s clear that, even if you take StatCounter’s retracted numbers at face value, Linux’s market share growth does not explain the reported 28% drop in Windows usage.

So where did the missing chunk of Windows users go?

I downloaded the data from StatCounter, and we found that an operating system labeled “Unknown” suddenly accounted for 21.45% of the desktop market. This category could include any device where the browser’s user agent is modified, unavailable, or cannot be correctly identified by StatCounter.

That means a portion of those “Unknown” devices could very well be Windows PCs. The more likely explanation is that StatCounter misclassified a large number of devices rather than Windows suddenly falling below 60% or contributing to Linux’s growth.

It’s not the first time StatCounter has reported wild numbers. In 2025, a number of outlets and influencers reported that Windows 7 was gaining market share to prove a point that Windows 11 is a terrible operating system.

Later, StatCounter rectified the numbers, and Windows 7 went back to less than 1% of the desktop market. Windows 11 may be bad or good, and that’s a different topic, but at no point did it make sense for Windows 7 to jump to over 10% share from less than 1%. If somebody hates Windows 11, they’d switch back to Windows 10 or try macOS or Linux, not go back to Windows 7.

We also observed something similar in 2024 when StatCounter reported that Google’s market share had dropped, and the internet linked it to ChatGPT. In reality, it was a reporting error.

Do not blindly trust StatCounter numbers for Windows or browser market share

I also believed everything StatCounter would throw at me because it’s one of the largest independent web analytics companies. Since it tracks billions of monthly page views, it should give a healthy idea of how well Windows or Linux is doing, right? Well, wrong.

We need to understand how StatCounter works before judging these numbers. StatCounter is an analytics platform, similar to Google Analytics, and it’s used by web properties such as news outlets or e-commerce sites.

StatCounter is installed on more than 1.5 million websites, and it counts billions of page views, not unique devices or users.

How StatCounter tracks web usage, and why it can be briefly incorrect

StatCounter uses anonymous metrics, detects the user agent of each visit, and comes up with a comprehensive market share estimate for browsers and operating systems.

That means even if the base is large, StatCounter numbers are still estimates. They can give you a rough idea, but not an exact picture. So when StatCounter says Windows 7 is under 1% share, that broadly makes sense because how often do you find Windows 7 at commercial places or with consumers today? Only a relatively small number of older PCs still run it.

Unfortunately, StatCounter has a difficult role to play here, and mistakes are bound to happen. For example, bots, AI crawlers, scrapers, modified user agents, and other traffic patterns can manipulate or distort the numbers, causing a brief spike or drop like we’re seeing in the case of Windows’ overall market share now, or Windows 7 last year.

“We remove bot activity and make a small adjustment to our browser stats for prerendering in Google Chrome. Aside from those adjustments, we publish the data as we record it,” StatCounter’s document reads.

StatCounter has already rectified the Windows error for June 2026, which likely would have happened even without the noise from influencers . The inaccurate figures were most likely caused by ambiguous Windows traffic being misclassified as “Unknown.”

In fact, Windows appears to be in a better shape now. More recently, Microsoft confirmed that the OS is installed on 1.6 billion devices, and the number is likely to go up as the company continues to improve the operating system.

But what about you? Have you ever considered switching to Linux? Let me know in the comments below.

Home Share Newsletter