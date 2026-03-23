On some PCs, Bluetooth, WiFi, and even audio are a mess. In fact, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi could suddenly disappear from Windows 11’s Quick Actions menu, and won’t appear unless you reboot the PC or perform a hard shutdown. At the same time, Bluetooth connections can be unreliable, but the good news is that Microsoft might actually address these problems.

Microsoft has confirmed it’s testing a major Windows 11 update that’s supposed to make the operating system more ‘dependable.’ There’s a long list of improvements, and we’ve already highlighted some in our early briefing with Microsoft, but one of the commitments that went unnoticed is the ‘connectivity’ upgrades.

Microsoft says it’ll deliver a more dependable Windows 11 experience, where Bluetooth devices don’t disconnect out of nowhere.

“[We’ll be] strengthening system stability, driver quality and app reliability across our vibrant ecosystem of silicon, ISV and OEM partners,” Microsoft noted in a statement. “One of the priorities is to build a new experience that allows you to pair and use Bluetooth more easily and in a faster way.”

If what Microsoft is claiming turns out to be true or is executed as it hopes, we might actually have a significantly better experience with wireless or even wired devices on Windows 11.

I don’t know if Apple AirPods are going to work better with Windows 11, as it’s really totally up to Apple, but Microsoft says it’s fully committed to working with its partners, including OEMs, chipmakers, and ISVs (Independent Software Vendors).

Recent Windows updates have made Bluetooth pairing easier, and Microsoft is also testing a new feature that allows you to use multiple Bluetooth audio devices to play audio simultaneously. It’s called shared audio, and you’ll be able to select two output devices from the Quick Actions on the taskbar.

As you can see in the above screenshot, when you have two devices, you can select both and click Share to play the same audio. It’s a neat feature.

Microsoft says connectivity improvements also cover camera, audio, and even USB

Microsoft has pledged to make camera and audio connections more stable, so you can be productive at work and play.

“Creating easier, faster, and stable connections with Bluetooth accessories, fewer USB-related crashes and connection loss, and improved printer discoverability and connections,” the company explained.

These might sound like marketing gimmicks or efforts by Microsoft for positive PR, but according to my sources, Microsoft is seriously taking steps to improve audio connections, especially for microphones when used with separate headphones, or bugs where the mic simply does not respond in apps, but audio is detected by the system.

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