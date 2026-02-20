In today’s episode of switching to Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft says 2026 is the moment for AI computers, and it has listed some of the features you should look for when buying a new device in 2026. Moreover, Microsoft lists Copilot as the number one productivity app on Windows, well above File Explorer and other apps, such as Snipping Tool.

Microsoft has a marketing campaign in the United States where it tries to pitch Copilot+ PCs as a solution to all of your computing problems.

For example, Microsoft recently said that Copilot+ PCs have a “plus” in their name because those PCs are faster than five-year-old Windows 10 PCs. Yes, Microsoft really compared five-year-old hardware with today’s Panther Lake or even Lunar Lake CPUs.

Later, Microsoft suggested that Copilot+ PCs are beyond just ‘AI’ optimization and touted gaming features, which is a big shift from the original narrative.

Now, this week’s campaign goes back to Copilot+ PCs’ roots. Microsoft is suggesting that 2026 is when you should invest in an AI PC because Windows 11 is optimized for new features, such as Recall AI, which captures your screen every few seconds.

Microsoft says you should look for Recall and other AI features when buying an AI PC in 2026

It’s actually quite interesting to see Microsoft talk about Recall again. Recall, which turned out to be a controversial feature when announced, has been missing from Windows release notes lately. Microsoft keeps adding new features to Click to Do, which is related to Recall, but it mostly avoids mentioning Recall.

We’ve heard reports suggesting that Microsoft hasn’t given up on Recall, and there are plans to make it actually “useful.” While we don’t know how Recall will evolve, Microsoft insists it’s still one of the best features of Copilot+ PCs.

If you no longer recall Recall, it’s an optional feature that ships on Copilot+ PCs and captures snapshots of your screen every few seconds. You need to turn on Recall when you set up your new AI PC, and it can help you find things you’re searching for by capturing snapshots and remembering content.

Recall helps you remember the moment you saw something earlier, and it can also help you find your files or images with a vague description of the content. Recall wasn’t exactly a dumb idea, and it remains part of Windows if you choose to buy a Copilot+ PC, but it was controversial due to a half-baked privacy implementation.

Microsoft still insists that it’s a decent feature. The company argues that AI is now built into Windows, and it makes the OS understand your context, with Recall listed as one of the examples.

“Recall: Search your digital memory by describing how you remember something,” Microsoft describes the idea in a new marketing campaign. “Instantly locate documents, emails, or web pages without needing exact filenames.”

Other AI features include the Copilot app on Windows, Studio Effects, which can add effects like blur to any output from your camera, and the Photos app.

“The power of AI is built into Windows 11 and accessible from your fingertips. An AI operating system (AI OS) understands your context—what you’re writing, searching, or juggling across apps,” Microsoft noted in a document.

Microsoft says Copilot+ PCs solve real problems, offer the highest standard of security

Your old PC can’t support everyday work, according to Microsoft, and Copilot+ PCs are the real problem solvers.

For example, an AI PC can help draft emails, particularly turn a rough draft into something you’re proud to submit, help you find things easily, brighten up photos for presentations, organize files automatically, and more.

“AI PCs focus on delivering clear, useful benefits in specific moments, prioritizing helpfulness and simplicity over feature overload,” Microsoft says.

Microsoft also says that these AI PCs have the “highest standard of Windows 11 security” and “help keep your digital life in safe hands.”

Microsoft is using a lot of buzzwords here and there to push the narrative that Copilot+ PCs are indeed the future, but truth be told, all current and future PCs will have the “AI” branding, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Dell also said it’ll continue to apply Copilot+ PC branding to its PCs, but it’ll focus more on features that consumers really want, such as build quality and battery life.

