You’re missing out on a new “class” of PCs, and you may not be prepared for the next generation of computing if you don’t upgrade to a Copilot+ PC. This argument comes from Microsoft’s marketing team, but it’s aligned with the overall vision of the company. All new PCs are now “AI PCs,” but if you own older hardware, you’re missing out, according to Microsoft.

“Copilot+ PCs” are the “new class” of Windows PCs, and Microsoft argues that “All Copilot+ PCs are Windows 11 PCs, but not all Windows 11 PCs are Copilot+ PCs.” But what qualifies as a “Copilot+ PC”? According to Microsoft, any device that has up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an NPU with 40+ TOPs is a Copilot+ PC.

In fact, some older “AI PCs” do not qualify as “Copilot+ PCs” because they have less than 40 TOPs NPU. For example, I own a Spectre (2024), and it does not qualify as a Copilot+ PC because it has only 10 TOPs of NPU.

For those unaware, NPU stands for Neural Processing Unit, and it’s specifically used for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tasks.

Microsoft adds that PCs built with NPU “are secure, [support] on-device AI processing… empower users to work, create, and communicate more effectively.” The company won’t tell you that even a gaming laptop GPU is more than enough to run AI models locally because that wouldn’t sell the fancy AI PCs.

“Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever,” Microsoft argues in a marketing document seen by Windows Latest.

“Copilot+ PCs are designed to support AI innovations of today and for tomorrow,” Microsoft noted. “Upgrading to a Copilot+ PC helps ensure you’re prepared for the next generation of computing.”

Microsoft doesn’t explain how these AI PCs prepare you for the next generation of computing, especially when AI adoption is the only reason why we’re seeing RAM or GPU prices shoot up.

If the future of computing is overpriced PCs, so I could turn myself into an anime character using AI locally, I’d like to stay in the past inside a cave. I am sorry, Microsoft.

Copilot+ PC makes you productive, says Microsoft

If you think I’m making this load of crap, Microsoft literally says that Copilot+ PCs “accelerate productivity and creativity” with features like Image Creator in MS Paint. Also, the following reasons:

Copilot is just a keystroke away because it’s literally a key on new PCs. With the app, you can analyze content, summarize it, edit, or create.

Recall: This is the first time I’ve heard Microsoft talking about Recall in months. Recall allows Windows to capture your screen every few seconds, then create a timeline/memory so you can go back in time and ask any question, such as “What was the project I was working on last week?” Recall will find it for you.

Live Captions with Translations from over 40 languages in English. This is one of the useful features of Copilot+ PC.

Use prompts to create images in apps like Paint.

Blur background, remove objects, and more using the Microsoft Photos app.

Windows Studio Effects – improve video calls with color correction, background blur, and other features.

Unfortunately, these Copilot+ PCs are here to stay unless the bubble bursts and Microsoft is forced to change its strategy, at least temporarily. However, some PC makers, such as Dell, are slowly moving away from focusing only on AI PCs, as consumers care more about build quality, gaming, and other features.

Home Share Newsletter