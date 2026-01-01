Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE in 2021 with much fanfare, saying that the OS is built to support the K-8 classrooms in the United States. In 2022, Microsoft reaffirmed that Windows 11 SE is an important part of the ecosystem, as it kicks off a new “era of PC,” but the company no longer believes the same, as in 2026, Windows 11 SE will be sunset and won’t receive updates.

Microsoft has always been trying to create a “slim” or stripped-down version of the operating system under the Windows brand. Windows 11 SE is not the company’s first attempt to take on ChromeOS, as it also launched “Windows 10 in S Mode” almost a decade ago.

Windows 11 SE is a successor to Windows 10 in S Mode, and Microsoft argues that it created this operating system after feedback from educators who wanted “simpler, secure, and work on more affordable devices.”

But how was Windows 11 SE different from Windows 11? First, it was supposed to be a “web-first” operating system, and Microsoft designed it to run select approved apps only, mostly meant for educational needs. It could run traditional Windows apps (.exe), but only if the school or IT admin allowed them.

If a student tried to install or run a Win32 .exe that wasn’t approved, it would fail. Microsoft explicitly says Win32 apps that “aren’t allowed to run” won’t install or execute on Windows 11 SE, but it did support these desktop apps.

Microsoft called “Windows 11 SE” a great choice for “education customers seeking cost-effective devices.”

The company also built Surface Laptop SE for just $249, but only verified K-8 classrooms were allowed to buy those devices. OEM partners, including Dell and HP, also joined the Windows giant and started building cheaper PCs running Windows 11 SE, specifically for K-8 classrooms in the US.

“With Windows 11 SE, schools have a simple, distraction-free environment catered to the unique needs of K-8 students,” Microsoft said in a blog post titled “A new era for PC” from 2022.

Fast forward to 2026, Microsoft no longer dreams of building an affordable version of Windows 11 for students, and its updated support document clearly states the following:

Windows 11, version 24H2, was the last supported version for the Windows 11 SE edition.

Here’s a screenshot from the Windows lifecycle document:

In another support document, Microsoft says that it will not release a new feature update for Windows 11 SE, and version 24H2 is the last release. That means if you own a Windows 11 SE hardware or your school students do, you need to look for an alternative and upgrade to a supported edition of hardware/Windows.

“Support for Windows 11 SE, including software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes, will end in October 2026,” Microsoft confirmed. “While your device will continue to work, we recommend transitioning to a device that supports another edition of Windows 11 to ensure continued support and security.”

Windows Latest spotted this end-of-life document for Windows 11 SE while researching for list of products losing support in 2026. The list also includes Office 2021, Windows 11 24H2 (Pro and Home), and other products.

