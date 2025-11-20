Microsoft tried to one-up developers with what the company thought to be a witty post on X about how “Copilot finishing your code before you finish your coffee.”. But real developers didn’t let it slide, and instead trolled Windows 11 in the comments.

The marketing department at Microsoft is back at it again with yet another jab at users who are desperately trying to avoid the company’s AI push in Windows 11. This time, the company blatantly claims that Copilot is better than humans at coding. Within minutes, replies poured in from programmers, and the consensus was “No thank you. I’d rather do it myself.”

This seemingly harmless plunge into Vibe Coding, posted on X from the official Microsoft account, came at a time when the company was already going through fresh batches of internet backlash every day, especially since the Windows Chief confirmed Microsoft’s plans to evolve Windows into an agentic OS.

The comments to that post got out of hand, and that was when the Windows Director, Pavan Davuluri, decided to lock the replies.

Programmers fire back at Microsoft’s Copilot brag

A developer flat-out dismissed Microsoft’s Copilot push, and pointed out that using Copilot for Vibe Coding “isn’t the flex Microsoft thinks it is” and goes on to ask the company to make Windows respect its users first.

Long-time Windows users have told many a time how they feel being disrespected by Microsoft. Because, for the people who actually know how to code, the people who have been coding for years, they are the power users that Microsoft should support with the tools that the developers need, not the ones Microsoft thinks they need, especially when it is AI-powered.

Not to mention how AI hallucinates with confidence. AI’s speed means nothing if the output still requires a full round of debugging after the coffee is long gone. Developers know that they have to spend more time fixing Copilot’s suggestions than they would have if they had written everything themselves.

In fact, Microsoft had to delete a Copilot ad, because the AI made errors even in trivial matters like changing the text size in Windows.

A web master replied by showing how AI made errors in coding and how he was relieved that he actually knows how to code. The example he shows doesn’t imply that it is Copiot, but the general agreement on AI generated code remains the same.

That’s why so many replies circled around the same idea, “No thanks. I’d rather do it myself.” People don’t want AI to do what they are already good at. They don’t want an always-on agent foraging through local files or sitting inside the OS learning their behaviour. What they actually need is a stable Windows system. They want the choice to use these tools, instead of having Copilot injected into every part of Windows 11.

Some developers also questioned the future Microsoft is trying to build. There is this absurdity of a world where people rely so much on AI-generated code that they no longer understand the systems they’re supposed to maintain. A user pointed out how vibe coding will make “entirely clueless humans” dependent on AI to fix the mess that AI made.

Of course, there is no Copilot post without a jab at Windows itself. Hilariously, many users asked if the use of 30% AI for new code at Microsoft is why Windows 11 keeps breaking after every update.

What Microsoft should really be afraid of is how developers are planning an exit strategy from Windows. They said that excessive push towards AI is why they’re looking at Linux and even macOS.

One user begged Tim Sweeney, the Epic Games CEO, to make Fortnite run on Linux, so that they could leave Windows once and for all.

Recently, the Fortnite creator shared his aversion to AI when he replied to a Copilot ad asking the AI to make his taskbar vertical and to stop asking him to create a Windows account. Things got interesting when Elon Musk stepped in and said, “Especially the Windows account part.”

In the midst of all this negativity, support for Microsoft came from none other than Intel. Unfortunately for Microsoft, there weren’t any other instances where people felt the need to support the Copilot and Agentic OS push.

How Microsoft should continue AI development

Like the internet, there is no question about how transformational AI is going to be, so much so that there are genuine concerns about what the future entails, especially when companies like Microsoft callously put out signs that AI can replace humans. The post about Copilot being faster than humans drinking coffee raises similar levels of anxiety.

However, we are also not denying the impending rise of AI Agents that can potentially replace humans or even multiple departments.

Microsoft recently announced how they plan to make Windows into an agentic OS, by introducing first-party and third-party AI agents into the taskbar.

Any sufficiently advanced technology takes a few iterations before it becomes mature enough to replace the one thing that has been doing a particular task for years. In the context of the post in question, it is coding.

For decades, humans have been coding, and when the marketing department of a $ 3.6 trillion company decides to put a witty post saying that their universally hated AI can code faster than humans can drink coffee, it doesn’t come off as funny; instead, it feels disrespectful.

That’s exactly why, even though AI, in its current state, is mindblowing, people are critical. It’s not because they hate sufficiently advanced technology, but because AI still hasn’t defined its purpose.

Microsoft’s CEO of AI, Mustafa Suleyman, took a jab at AI cynics who are unimpressed by the capabilities of AI. But the issue here is that people hate it when Microsoft, of all companies, is forcing users to use AI instead of first fixing the inherent issues people have with Windows.

What Microsoft should do now is to wait for the right time when AI is at a state where people can use it as naturally as they use their mouse and keyboard. Until then, they should use their resources to cater to power users, who are the real drivers of Windows adoption.

Home Share Newsletter