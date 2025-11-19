Windows 10 KB5072653 is now rolling out, and it’s yet another emergency update, also known as an out-of-band update. This update should allow more PCs to install Windows 10’s Extended Security Updates (ESU). It looks like Microsoft finally patched 0x800f0922, which affected ESU installs on enterprise PCs.

As per the support document spotted by Windows Latest, KB5072653 is a “Licensing Preparation Package for Windows 10.” My understanding is that it allows PCs with corporate licensing to correctly apply Windows 10 ESUs, such as KB5068781, which shipped on November 11, 2025.

This update is titled “2025-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5072653)” and its size is just 361 KB.

0x800f0922 blocked Windows 10 KB5068781 ESU update on some PCs

Microsoft confirmed a bug accidentally blocked the Windows 10 KB5068781 November 2025 ESU update from installing on enterprise PCs with special licensing. This patch contains dozens of critical security fixes, but it was failing to install on PCs signed up for ESU program with 0x800f0922 error.

However, remember that it’s not the same problem we identified in our earlier tests. Previously, Windows Latest found an issue blocking ESU enrollment, but that has been fixed. This is a separate issue that does not block ESU enrollment, but crashes the ESU update installation.

In a post on Microsoft 365 Admin Center (accessible to enterprises only), Microsoft says it identified an issue where Windows 10 ESU, such as KB5068781 (November 11 update), would not install due to 0x800f0922 error.

Now, 0x800f0922 is a very classic error, and it can happen on any PC. However, in this case, 0x800f0922 is linked to CBS_E_INSTALLERS_FAILED, and it specifically affects certain enterprise PCs that were previously activated using Windows subscription activation.

“Some Windows 10 devices enrolled in Extended Security Updates (ESU) might fail to install the November 2025 security update (KB5068781) with error 0x800f0922 (CBS_E_INSTALLERS_FAILED),” Microsoft noted. “This issue is isolated to devices activated via Windows subscription activation.”

To put it simply, the Windows 10 ESU 0x800f0922 error only affects PCs that were upgraded from the Pro edition to the Enterprise Edition or from the Pro Education to the Education Pro. This would mean a PC that’s been only on Pro edition or Enterprise since the start would not run into ESU update install errors.

Windows 10 KB5072653 fixes ESU installation, shows up on all PCs

In another update to the support document, Microsoft now says it’s offering Windows 10 KB5072653 (out-of-band update) to address ESU errors on PCs activated using Windows subscription activation.

“The organizations affected by this issue can resolve it by installing KB5072653: Extended Security Updates (ESU) Licensing Preparation Package for Windows 10, which was released on November 17, 2025,” Microsoft noted in a new support document spotted by Windows Latest.

“Once you install this preparation package (KB5072653), you will be able to deploy the November 2025 security update (KB5068781),” the company noted.

Microsoft says KB5072653 is a mandatory update, and our tests confirmed that the update was already in ‘pending restart’ state after I turned on the PC and connected to the internet (triggers Windows Update scan).

But I’ve a Windows 10 Home license, so why do I see KB5072653, which is meant to address ESU errors on corporate PCs? Microsoft tells me Windows 10 KB5072653 will automatically install on all PCs, and it does not make any changes to Home, Pro, Enterprise, or Education PCs activated through other methods.

Home Share Newsletter